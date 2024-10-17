Metita Celebrates First Birthday With A One Night Only Culinary Experience

Metita turns 1! Image/Supplied.

To mark his restaurant Metita’s first birthday, Michael Meredith will be joined in the kitchen for one night only by the pioneer of Pacific Rim cuisine Peter Gordon.

The pair plan to bring together the best of Pacifica, blending traditional flavours with modern culinary techniques. Guests will enjoy four courses, each dish telling a story of Pacific heritage, accompanied by a Pacific cocktail on arrival.

Looking ahead to the upcoming collaboration, Peter shared, “When Michael asked me to help celebrate Metita’s first birthday, I said yes immediately. The meal I ate there recently was fantastic, I love how he is working with Pacific flavours and ingredients and supporting producers – something that was central to our mission at Homeland. It’s also special to me that Metita occupies the space where I opened my first SkyCity restaurant, Dine by Peter Gordon, nearly 20 years ago. I’m excited to be back and working alongside Michael and his team to celebrate the Pacific in the best way we know—through kai”

Since opening a year ago at The Grand by SkyCity, Metita has achieved remarkable success, including being named Oceania’s Best New Restaurant 2024, Best New Restaurant at the Metro Restaurant of the Year awards, earned a place on Metro Top 50 Restaurant list, received a prestigious hat at the Cuisine Good Food Awards, and won the 2024 Interior Design Award for hospitality space.

Reflecting on the last year, Michael Meredith said, “It’s hard to believe it’s already been a year. The team and I are incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved, from the unique design of the space to the way we’ve brought Pacific flavours and hospitality to life within the space. Moving forward, we will continue to build on these achievements.

“One moment that stands out was when we hosted a large family gathering at Metita. The family was so moved that they performed a haka in the restaurant—it was a reminder of the connection and pride that our food and space can create. It’s a service I’ll never forget.”

Metita’s first birthday celebration will be held on Wednesday 20 November, at 6 pm. This event is part of SkyCity’s restaurant celebration, Served. For more information and tickets, click here.

