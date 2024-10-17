Three Decades Of Adventure: Air New Zealand Celebrates 30 Years Flying Direct Between Auckland And Queenstown

Thirty years ago today, Air New Zealand launched daily direct flights between Auckland and Queenstown. In the past decade alone, the airline has carried over seven million customers between the two destinations and this coming summer will operate up to 116 return services a week, increasing to 156 over the Christmas period.

Air New Zealand General Manager Domestic Scott Carr, who has been with the airline for 35 years, says he remembers those first few years of flying between Auckland and Queenstown well.

“I was based in Christchurch when we launched the direct Auckland to Queenstown service and I remember what a milestone moment it was. Connecting New Zealand’s main international hub directly with the Southern Lakes region was a game-changer, and three decades later this service is now the third-most popular on our domestic network.”

It’s not just a popular route for customers. The service also provides an important cargo link between the lower South Island and the international flight hub, Auckland.

“We carry a large amount of cargo between the two centres,” says Carr.

“One of the key products we transport on this route is lobster, which we started carrying in August 2013. Today, the crustacean accounts for approximately 250 tonnes of cargo carried north from Queenstown each year.”

To celebrate the 30-year milestone, customers travelling today will be treated with a few delights onboard, and the giant lolly jar is in town.

“Everyone boarding a flight between Auckland and Queenstown today will get an extra Cookie Time treat, and we thought it was only fitting to give away some iconic adventure activities onboard a few select flights. Customers travelling from Auckland to Queenstown could be enjoying a scenic TSS Earnslaw Cruise thanks to RealNZ or a giant swing or bungy jump thanks AJ Hackett Bungy. We also haven’t forgotten about those travelling north, with Bridge Climbs and Sky Jumps, and Wētā Workshop Unleashed experiences in Auckland up for grabs.

“Locals can also pop along to Queenstown Central in Frankton and guess how many Air New Zealand lollies are in the giant lolly jar to be in to win a share of a million Airpoints Dollars.”

Queenstown Airport CEO Glen Sowry says they are thrilled to celebrate 30 years of direct flights between Auckland and Queenstown with Air New Zealand.

“About half the passengers who travel through Queenstown Airport fly this route. Its introduction 30 years ago helped forge strong links between New Zealand’s largest city and the Southern Lakes region. It enables efficient, convenient travel for business or leisure, as well as creating long-haul connections with Asia, North America, and Europe. Air New Zealand was also the first airline to adopt RNP flight procedures into Queenstown, which created a step change in reliability in and out of the airport, and had a hugely positive effect for our region.”

Queenstown Mayor, Glyn Lewers, says Queenstown’s airport continues to be a vital engine for the economy of our district and the lower South Island.

“Air New Zealand has been key to that success, with direct flights to Auckland connecting our community with friends, family and work opportunities for 30 years as well as allowing inbound visitors from all over the world to see for themselves what makes our corner of Aotearoa New Zealand so special. So here’s to many more years of our national carrier flying people between our largest city and our national tourism capital in style.”

30 years between AKL – ZQN:

· On 17 October 1994, Air New Zealand launched its first direct service between Auckland and Queenstown operating daily flights with a Boeing 737-200

· By the beginning of the millennium, a second daily flight was added during peak periods such as Easter, July school holidays, and Christmas

· In 2002, the route became the airline's twelfth busiest on the domestic network, and the Boeing 737-300 was introduced

· By 2004, a third daily service was added during peak periods

· Significant expansion occurred between 2009 and 2010, with up to six flights a day during peak periods, and the route became the fifth busiest on the airline’s domestic network

· On 23 May 2016 Air New Zealand operated flight NZ613, the first domestic after-dark flight from Auckland to Queenstown. This was a historic moment for Queenstown Airport, the Southern Lakes region, and a major milestone for New Zealand aviation

· By 2017, the Auckland to Queenstown route had become the third busiest on the domestic network and remains in that spot today

· Since 2002, Air New Zealand has carried over 10 million passengers between the two destinations

· This summer, the airline will operate up to 116 return services a week, increasing to 156 over the Christmas period

