New Innovation And Entrepreneurial Co-Working Hub Hosted At Victoria University

Photo/Supplied

A new co-working space has opened that will see innovative local businesses based at Te Herenga Waka—Victoria University of Wellington.

The shared work space is called Taiawa Wellington Tech Hub and is in Rutherford House on the University’s Pipitea campus. A range of high-growth, innovative companies have moved in to the 51-desk space—tenants include climate tech businesses Cogo and CarbonInvoice, botanical prescription drug developer Evithé Bio, and scientific literature review assistant Litmaps.

Taiawa was launched in early June, with tenant businesses officially welcomed to the new space at an event attended by Wellington mayor Tory Whanau along with leaders from the University and the business and entrepreneurial community.

Professor Stephen Cummings, co-director of the University’s innovation space The Atom—Te Kahu o Te Ao, says Taiawa is an exciting development. “It will allow us to better work with Wellington’s entrepreneurial ecosystem and create opportunities for sharing ideas between innovative businesses and our staff and students,” he explains.

“It comes from a recognition that Rutherford House is the ideal place in the perfect location to host a co-working space like this. Opening up our buildings to the City in this way can create great synergies and value, not just for our students and researchers, but for Wellington’s business community."

The initiative is a collaboration with WellingtonNZ, the regional economic development agency. Rebekah Campbell, who leads the Technology Sector Group at WellingtonNZ, says the need for a space for co-working, tech sector education and community events became evident when devising a strategy to grow the region’s economy.

“Wellington has a lot of individually successful tech companies, but even though it’s a compact city, we can do a lot better at promoting collaboration and skill-sharing. Wellington needs its tech sector to thrive, and our mission is to create 30,000 new high-value jobs in the next decade,” she says.

“We looked at other cities that have successfully accelerated the growth of their tech sectors, and a key component of every strategy is the creation of a central place where companies can work together, learn from each other and create a shared culture of ambition and collaboration. The kinds of hubs that were most successful were centred around universities.”

Atom co-director Dr Jesse Pirini says the concept of hosting a co-working space at Te Herenga Waka is “the culmination of years of engagement with the entrepreneurial community through The Atom, and hosting events such as Slush’D and TedX”. “So when the opportunity arose to work with WellingtonNZ, we leapt at it. It’s great to be able to collaborate with them on this unique partnership.”

One of the tenants in Taiawa Wellington Tech Hub is Cogo, which partners with large companies to help businesses and consumers measure and improve their carbon impact. CEO Ben Gleisner, who is a Te Herenga Waka alumnus, describes the new space as a “win-win-win” for all parties.

“It will provide unparalleled opportunities for the companies, the wider tech industry, and for business school students that they can't get at other institutions in Aotearoa—there is the potential to collaborate on research, internships or dedicated projects. Ultimately, as we are supported to grow, there will hopefully be real jobs for students too.”

University Vice Chancellor Nic Smith says it’s vital that universities are front and centre in supporting the wider science, technology and innovation sector. “The development of this hub is a vote of confidence in Wellington’s business community, especially in the face of bad news stories around public sector lay offs. We believe in the technology and innovation industry, and we’re delighted to have the chance to foster its growth.”

About the name

The name Taiawa is a combination of two words, tai (ocean) and awa (river), which reflects the collaborative elements of entities from different sources combining together to operate a shared space, support innovative ideas and create a safe space for creativity. Taiawa is the name of a type of pipi found at low tide just below the surface of a sandy harbour flat—the act of collecting pipi as a community, intergenerational activity signifies the collaboration that will take place in the tech hub, and the interaction between companies, staff and students. The name was endorsed by Kura Moeahu, Rangatira of Te Āti Awa and Taranaki.

