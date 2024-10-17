Misleading Claims In Hobson’s Pledge Wrap Advertisement Breached The Advertising Standards Code

The Advertising Standards Complaints Board upheld in part complaints regarding an advertisement by Hobson’s Pledge, ruling the advertisement must not be used again.

The two-page, wrap style advertisement was published in the New Zealand Herald on 7 August 2024 and was headed “RESTORE THE FORESHORE AND SEABED TO PUBLIC OWNERSHIP”.

The Advertising Standards Authority received 672 complaints regarding the advertisement and accepted 655 complaints to go to the Complaints Board. The Advertiser and Media responded to the complaints.

The Complaints Board agreed it was an advocacy advertisement and was sufficiently identified as such.

The Complaints Board ruled three claims in the two-page wrap advertisement were materially misleading as to the effect of customary marine title under the Marine and Coastal Area (Takutai Moana) Act 2011 and emphasised the importance of factual accuracy in advocacy advertising.

The Board said the claims were in breach of the Truthful Presentation and Social Responsibility principles in the Advertising Standards Code.

The Complaints Board considered the other concerns raised by Complainants, and ruled there were no further breaches of the Advertising Standards Code. This included a majority decision the advertisement did not reach the threshold to be considered offensive in the context of advocacy advertising. The majority of the Board took into account the protection for freedom of expression in the New Zealand Bill of Rights Act and noted where strong views were expressed, this may cause some level of offence to those who hold contrary views.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

More information on how the Advertising Standards Complaints Board adjudicates advocacy advertising is available on the ASA website.

The full decision, including Advertiser and Media responses and summaries of Complaints, is now available on the ASA website.

The ASA has also released three not upheld decisions regarding a one page advertisement placed by Hobson’s Pledge in other newspapers. These are available on the ASA website:

• Hobson's Pledge Decision 24/155

• Hobson's Pledge Decision 24/156

• Hobson's Pledge Decision 24/157

© Scoop Media

