Transpower Announces Board Extension And Retirement

Friday, 18 October 2024, 9:11 am
Press Release: Transpower

Transpower today announced that Director Heather Simpson would retire from the Board at the end of her existing term on 31 October 2024. Director Michele Embling’s term has been extended for a further three years.

Dr Keith Turner said, “On behalf of Transpower I’d like to thank Heather for the significant contribution she has made to Transpower during her three years on the Board. Her deep insight into New Zealand society, the machinery of government and economic drivers were invaluable. That insight enabled the Board to shift discussions on expectations of Transpower and to challenge how Transpower can engage constructively with various stakeholders across the country. We wish her all the best for the future.”

“I am pleased to announce that Michele Embling’s term has been extended for a further three years. Michele brings deep financial experience and knowledge to the Transpower Board and we are pleased that we will continue to be able to draw on that in the coming years,” Dr Turner said.

Michele Embling’s term now runs until 31 October 2027.

