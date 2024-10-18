Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Category Award Winners Announced In NZI Rural Women NZ Business Awards

Friday, 18 October 2024, 2:03 pm
Press Release: Rural Women New Zealand

Rural Women New Zealand (RWNZ) and Premier Partner NZI are delighted to announce the category award winners for this year’s NZI Rural Women NZ Business Awards.

“It is very timely that we announce this year’s category award winners having celebrated the International Day of Rural Women earlier this week,” says RWNZ National President Gill Naylor.

“We refreshed our award categories this year and the response to the two redefined categories, Experience Rural and Creative at Heart, has been excellent with this year’s Awards attracting the highest ever number of entries.”

The seven award categories have been developed to encourage rural women, who own and operate an increasingly innovative range of businesses and enterprises, to enter the Awards.

“Recognising, supporting and promoting entrepreneurial excellence by rural businesswomen helps strengthen rural communities and nurture economic resilience in our regions. These businesses support local producers and suppliers and, as they grow, employ local people. At a time when our rural communities are facing significant challenges, it is a privilege to celebrate success stories,” Gill says.

NZI is proud to be the Premier Partner for the Business Awards.

“Being part of the judging panel is incredibly inspiring as each of the entries provides insight into the story of a rural woman building a business, supporting her family and contributing to her community,” says NZI’s Executive Manager Agencies and Schemes Christina Chellew.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“It is always very challenging to select our category winners, and even more so to select the NZI Supreme Award Winner, given the high calibre of our finalists and category winners.”

“Congratulations to all of our winners and we look forward to celebrating your success at the upcoming awards evening in November,” Christina says.

The Awards Ceremony will be held on Friday 22 November 2024 in Wellington. Following presentations to each of the category winners, one will be announced as the NZI Supreme Award Winner for 2024.

Background

These Awards would not be possible without Award Sponsors. Thank you to the Ministry for Primary Industries, Alltech, Access Community Health, Jarden, Spark, Public Trust Hall and the Ministry for Women for sponsoring award categories.

For more information on the NZI Rural Women NZ Business Awards 2024, including photos and background information on each category winner, please visit our Awards website by clicking this link: https://www.ruralwomennz.nz/awardwinners2024?mc_cid=2a4759b3ed&mc_eid=bc7e1963b8 

The category award winners for 2024 are:

Creative at Heart: Botanical – Amy Burke (Tasman) Sponsored by the Public Trust Hall

Emerging Business: Hemprino – Siobhan O’Malley & Harriet Bell (Staveley) Sponsored by the Ministry for Women

Innovation: Repost – Dansy Coppell (Mapua) Sponsored by Spark

Love of the Land:Pahi Coastal Walk – Catherine Ward (Coromandel) Sponsored by the Ministry for Primary Industries

Rural Champion: Tairāwhiti Contractors Limited – Katareina Kaiwai (Tokomaru Bay) Sponsored by Jarden

Experience Rural: Nest Treehouses – Elizabeth Hayes (Hakataramea Valley) Sponsored by Alltech

Rural Health and Wellness Excellence: Nicola Smith Massage – Nicola Smith (Marlborough) Sponsored by Access Community Health

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Rural Women New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 