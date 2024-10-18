Category Award Winners Announced In NZI Rural Women NZ Business Awards

Rural Women New Zealand (RWNZ) and Premier Partner NZI are delighted to announce the category award winners for this year’s NZI Rural Women NZ Business Awards.

“It is very timely that we announce this year’s category award winners having celebrated the International Day of Rural Women earlier this week,” says RWNZ National President Gill Naylor.

“We refreshed our award categories this year and the response to the two redefined categories, Experience Rural and Creative at Heart, has been excellent with this year’s Awards attracting the highest ever number of entries.”

The seven award categories have been developed to encourage rural women, who own and operate an increasingly innovative range of businesses and enterprises, to enter the Awards.

“Recognising, supporting and promoting entrepreneurial excellence by rural businesswomen helps strengthen rural communities and nurture economic resilience in our regions. These businesses support local producers and suppliers and, as they grow, employ local people. At a time when our rural communities are facing significant challenges, it is a privilege to celebrate success stories,” Gill says.

NZI is proud to be the Premier Partner for the Business Awards.

“Being part of the judging panel is incredibly inspiring as each of the entries provides insight into the story of a rural woman building a business, supporting her family and contributing to her community,” says NZI’s Executive Manager Agencies and Schemes Christina Chellew.

“It is always very challenging to select our category winners, and even more so to select the NZI Supreme Award Winner, given the high calibre of our finalists and category winners.”

“Congratulations to all of our winners and we look forward to celebrating your success at the upcoming awards evening in November,” Christina says.

The Awards Ceremony will be held on Friday 22 November 2024 in Wellington. Following presentations to each of the category winners, one will be announced as the NZI Supreme Award Winner for 2024.

Background

These Awards would not be possible without Award Sponsors. Thank you to the Ministry for Primary Industries, Alltech, Access Community Health, Jarden, Spark, Public Trust Hall and the Ministry for Women for sponsoring award categories.

For more information on the NZI Rural Women NZ Business Awards 2024, including photos and background information on each category winner, please visit our Awards website by clicking this link: https://www.ruralwomennz.nz/awardwinners2024?mc_cid=2a4759b3ed&mc_eid=bc7e1963b8

The category award winners for 2024 are:

Creative at Heart: Botanical – Amy Burke (Tasman) Sponsored by the Public Trust Hall

Emerging Business: Hemprino – Siobhan O’Malley & Harriet Bell (Staveley) Sponsored by the Ministry for Women

Innovation: Repost – Dansy Coppell (Mapua) Sponsored by Spark

Love of the Land:Pahi Coastal Walk – Catherine Ward (Coromandel) Sponsored by the Ministry for Primary Industries

Rural Champion: Tairāwhiti Contractors Limited – Katareina Kaiwai (Tokomaru Bay) Sponsored by Jarden

Experience Rural: Nest Treehouses – Elizabeth Hayes (Hakataramea Valley) Sponsored by Alltech

Rural Health and Wellness Excellence: Nicola Smith Massage – Nicola Smith (Marlborough) Sponsored by Access Community Health

