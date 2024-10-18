ANZIIF Welcomes Scott Hawkins As Board Member

The Australian and New Zealand Institute of Insurance and Finance (ANZIIF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Scott Hawkins to its Board.

With over 25 years of experience in the reinsurance industry, Mr Hawkins brings a wealth of knowledge and leadership to ANZIIF’s Board.

Scott holds extensive experience spanning both direct insurance and reinsurance, with roles involving lines of business across Australia and international regions.

Currently serving as Managing Director of Munich Re, he has also held a variety of senior positions within the company, including managing non-life reinsurance businesses, technical underwriting, underwriting management, and client management.

“I am excited to join the ANZIIF Board and work with the excellent ANZIIF team,” says Hawkins. “I look forward to helping guide the education and career development of the current and future employees in our industry.”

Mr. Hawkins’ appointment to the ANZIIF Board reinforces ANZIIF’s ongoing commitment to uplifting the professional standards of the insurance industry.

“We are thrilled to welcome Scott to our Board. His expertise and leadership will be invaluable as ANZIIF continues to evolve, ensuring we continue to deliver high quality education as well as a modern and relevant membership-based community for all insurance professionals”, says ANZIIF CEO, Katrina Shanks.



