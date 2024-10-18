Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Have Your Say On The Dairy Industry Restructuring (Export Licences Allocation) Amendment Bill

Friday, 18 October 2024, 5:04 pm
Press Release: Primary Production Committee

The Primary Production Committee is calling for submissions on the Dairy Industry Restructuring (Export Licences Allocation) Amendment Bill. The bill would amend rules around how the dairy export quotas administered by New Zealand are allocated.

Dairy export quotas allow New Zealand dairy products to receive beneficial tariff rates in certain overseas markets. The bill would change the allocation of dairy export quotas from a system based on the proportion of milk solids a company collects from New Zealand farmers to a system based on a company’s export history. It would also create a regulation-making power to enable quotas to be reserved for low-volume and otherwise ineligible exporters, and include non-bovine dairy in quota allocation.

Tell the Primary Production Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill by midnight on 17 November 2024.

For more details about the bill:

• Read the full content of the bill

• Get more details about the bill

• What’s been said in Parliament about the bill?

