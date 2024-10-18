Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
CAB: Migrant Workers Will Suffer From Change To Exploitation Visa

Friday, 18 October 2024, 8:57 pm
Press Release: Citizens Advice Bureau

Citizens Advice Bureau NZ says that changes announced by government yesterday to the Migrant Exploitation Protection Work Visa will further disadvantage exploited migrant workers in Aotearoa.

Currently, these workers can apply for the six-month exploitation visa, with the ability to seek a six-month extension.

Government announced that as of 31 October, people on this visa will no longer be able to apply for an extension.

“We know this change is going to hurt exploited migrant workers”, says Louise May, National Policy Advisor for Citizens Advice Bureau NZ. “People in Aotearoa on temporary work visas regularly use our service, and we have experience in helping people access the exploitation visa to leave abusive employment situations. Six months is often not enough time for these workers after leaving situations like that”, says May.

May states, “It is now typically taking months for a visa change to come through and it can also take months for a migrant worker to find new employment – and the employment is usually contingent on having the new visa in place. Our clients often need the six-month extension to get things sorted and back on their feet.”

May says the prospect of having to leave the country before having the chance to find further work will add to the considerable stress many exploited migrant workers are feeling. “One of our CABs contacted us today to tell us they are already getting workers coming in upset about the change and fearful of what it will mean for them”, says May.

May states, “If the government wants to help migrant workers and prevent their exploitation, they need to untie people’s work visas from individual employers, provide financial and practical support to exploited migrant workers when they need to leave an abusive employment situation, and allow these workers enough time to get things sorted after experiencing exploitation.”

