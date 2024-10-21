Air New Zealand Launches Domestic Sale With Seats From $59

A home-grown adventure is just around the corner for Kiwi travellers with Air New Zealand offering seats on its domestic network starting from $59 one-way.

More than 200,000 sale seats are available from today until midnight Wednesday, 23 October, for select travel periods between January and June 2025.

Air New Zealand General Manager Domestic Scott Carr says it's the perfect time to book in a visit with friends and whānau or explore different parts of the motu with the airline's most affordable fares.

"At this time of year, the upcoming summer break is on everyone's mind, but planning ahead means you can keep that holiday feeling going throughout the year.

"Whether it's soaking up the sunshine in Nelson, experiencing the wildlife in Dunedin, or enjoying an extended wine weekend in Napier, there's plenty of reasons to get those annual leave requests in for 2025.

"So don't wait – book now and make sure there's always a holiday on the horizon!"

Visit the Air New Zealand website to book your New Zealand trip today.

Notes: Travel periods are 13 Jan-9 Apr and 28 Apr-25 Jun 2025, with the exception of travel to and from Dunedin: 13 Jan-2 Feb, 24 Feb-9 Apr, 28 Apr-15 Jun 2025; and travel to and from Queenstown, between Auckland and Nelson, and Tauranga and Wellington: 10 Feb-9 Apr, 28 Apr-25 Jun 2025. The sale ends at midnight Wednesday 23 October 2024. Card payment fee, travel periods, route exclusions and conditions apply.

Air New Zealand's sale fares starting from:

*Please note the same fare applies in each direction

Auckland to Blenheim from $69 seat one way

Auckland to Christchurch from $79 seat one way

Auckland to Dunedin from $99 seat one way

Auckland to Gisborne from $59 seat one way

Auckland to Kerikeri from $59 seat one way

Auckland to Napier from $59 seat one way

Auckland to New Plymouth from $59 seat one way

Auckland to Nelson from $69 seat one way

Auckland to Palmerston North from $69 seat one way

Auckland to Tauranga from $59 seat one way

Auckland to Wellington from $69 seat one way

Auckland to Whangārei from $59 seat one way

Auckland to Queenstown from $99 seat one way

Blenheim to Wellington from $59 seat one way

Christchurch to Dunedin from $59 seat one way

Christchurch to Hokitika from $59 seat one way

Christchurch to Hamilton from $79 seat one way

Christchurch to Invercargill from $69 seat one way

Christchurch to Napier from $69 seat one way

Christchurch to Nelson from $59 seat one way

Christchurch to Palmerston North from $69 seat one way

Christchurch to Tauranga from $79 seat one way

Christchurch to Wellington from $59 seat one way

Christchurch to Queenstown from $59 seat one way

Dunedin to Wellington from $69 seat one way

Gisborne to Wellington from $69 seat one way

Hamilton to Wellington from $69 seat one way

Napier to Wellington from $59 seat one way

New Plymouth to Wellington from $59 seat one way

Nelson to Wellington from $59 seat one way

Rotorua to Wellington from $69 seat one way

Tauranga to Wellington from $69 seat one way

Wellington to Queenstown from $69 seat one way

