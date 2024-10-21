Marlborough’s Flagship Wine Takes Top Award At 2024 Marlborough Wine Show

Yealands Wines Team (Photo/Supplied)

The variety that put Marlborough on the map as one of the world’s top wine regions has been crowned the wine of the 2024 Marlborough Wine Show, sponsored by QuayConnect.

Yealands Estate Single Block L5 Sauvignon Blanc 2024 picked up the top award, the cream of a very impressive crop at the competition this year.

Chief Judge Stu Marfell says Sauvignon Blanc was a standout in the show, both for the new 2024 vintage wines, but also the legacy category.

“2024 was a perfect growing season consisting of a dry winter and a hot, sunny summer and then just as autumn and harvest arrived so did the cool nights, locking in the flavour and intensity. The quality of the fruit this year was exceptional; as good as it gets for Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc,” he says.

“A rising tide lifts all boats, and what was really exciting this year was that there were so many wines that were at the gold medal level.”

This year, the subregions really showed their distinct characteristics more than ever, Stu says.

“In tasting Sauvignon Blanc from the Wairau Valley we really saw the punchy tropical thiols, while the southern valleys showed beautiful texture and riper stone fruit spectrum, and from the Awatere Valley we saw the classic racy acidity with crunchy greens, salinity and a sprinkling of thiols. So there really is something for everyone in terms of Sauvignon Blanc styles, and an amazing summer coming up for wine drinkers.”

International Guest Judge Elaine Chukan Brown, from the United States, had been taking interest in Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc for some years, and said being part of the judging panel at the Show this year was both insightful and motivating.

“What I saw in this year’s tasting was an elevation of nuance to place, sophistication and quality. The level of wines was impressive,” Elaine says.

“What I found especially satisfying was how clear the expression of Marlborough’s various subregions has become. Tasting by subregions really helped amplify the sense of distinction and balance the wines have developed even more. The top Sauvignon Blancs in the tasting were honestly thrilling.”

The winning, single block wine from Yealands Estate is a truly exceptional example of the wine that put our region on the map all those years ago, Stu adds.

“Our success as a region is assured if we keep making wines like this. It is truly exhilarating. The energy, the vibrancy, purity and focus. It could only be from Marlborough, no one else in the world makes wine like this.”

Guest Judge and Deputy Chair Sam Kim was most looking forward to tasting the Sauvignon Blanc classes, and was particularly excited by their quality.

“It’s like looking forward to new season vegetables and fruits - asparagus, Jersey Bennes potatoes and cherries. And these Sauvignon Blancs delivered exuberant flavours in abundance,” he says.

Sam was also impressed by the quality of Chardonnay and Pinot Noir entries.

“They have been improving with older vine age, better site and clone selection, as well as greater grape growing and winemaking expertise,” he says. “[There were] some impressively alluring wines of world-class.”

The legacy class was also a standout for Sauvignon Blanc, with judges noting it was exciting to see how gracefully Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc can age.

The winner of the NZ Wine Centre Legacy Award, sponsored by Marlborough Research Centre was Brancott Estate, with the 2016, 2013 and 2010 vintages of their Chosen Rows Sauvignon Blanc.

“It was a brave move by the winemaker to enter older wines with 2016, 2013 and 2010 vintages, but the wines were ageing so elegantly and have retained minerality, acidity and complexity,” Stu says. “Absolutely beautiful and a real treat to taste older vintage Sauvignon Blanc from Marlborough.”

The trophies were presented alongside 20 other class trophies and five industry awards at the Marlborough Wine Show Celebration Long Lunch held on Friday 18th October.

The lifetime achievement awards were presented to scientist Rob Agnew, winemakers Daniel & Adele Le Brun and Ormond Nursery founders Ben & Frances Wickham. The 2024 Workplace Wellbeing Award was won by Hunter’s Wines, while Forrest Wines took away the Workplace Wellbeing Leadership Award for 2024.

Trophy Winning Wines 2024

Winequip Champion Sparkling

Nautilus Cuvée Brut NV

WineWorks Champion Sauvignon Blanc Current Vintage

Yealands Estate Single Block L5 Sauvignon Blanc 2024

WineWorks Champion Sauvignon Blanc 2023 & older

Saint Clair Wairau Reserve Sauvignon Blanc 2023

Wine Marlborough Champion Chardonnay Current Vintage

Saint Clair Omaka Reserve Chardonnay 2023

QuayConnect Champion Chardonnay 2021 & older

Wither Hills Cellar Collection Barrel Fermented Chardonnay 2021

De Sangosse NZ Champion Pinot Noir Current Vintage

te Pā Pinot Noir 2023

De Sangosse NZ Champion Pinot Noir 2021 & Older

Giesen Clayvin Pinot Noir 2021

Marlborough Wine & Food Experience Champion Other White Wine

Nautilus Albariño 2024

Chandler Glass & Packaging Alternate Style Sauvignon Blanc

Mount Riley 17 Valley Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 2023

Orora Limited Champion Riesling

Wairau River Summer Riesling 2024

Scenic Hotel Marlborough Champion Rosé

Kōparepare Marlborough Pinot Noir Rosé 2024

Winebrokers New Zealand Champion Gewurztraminer

Mount Riley Marlborough Gewurztraminer 2024

Label and Litho Champion Pinot Gris

Dashwood Pinot Gris 2024

Barrel Finance & Logistics Champion Sweet Wine

Tūpari Late Harvest Riesling 2024

Vintech Pacific Best Low Alcohol Wine

Clark Estate Block 8 Single Vineyard Riesling 2023

Vit Management Ltd Champion Organic Wine

Giesen Clayvin Pinot Noir 2021

Central Express Ltd Champion Wairau Valley

Wairau River Sauvignon Blanc 2024

Fruitfed Supplies Champion Southern Valleys

Giesen Clayvin Pinot Noir 2021

Circuit Logistics Champion Awatere & South Marlborough

Yealands Estate Single Block L5 Sauvignon Blanc 2024

The Coterie Wine of Provenance

Yealands Estate Single Block L5 Sauvignon Blanc 2024

NZ Wine Centre Legacy Award, sponsored by Marlborough Research Centre

Brancott Estate Chosen Rows Sauvignon Blanc

2016 / 2013 / 2010

QuayConnect Champion Wine of the Show 2024

Yealands Estate Single Block L5 Sauvignon Blanc

2024

Other facts:

The 2024 Marlborough Wine Show, sponsored by QuayConnect, is a regional wine competition run by Wine Marlborough Ltd. Wine Marlborough Ltd is the trading name of the Marlborough Winegrowers Association, representing wine companies and grape growers from Marlborough, which produce approximately 80% of New Zealand’s wine. The wine industry accounts for 20% of Marlborough’s GDP and one in five jobs in the Marlborough region. The purpose of Wine Marlborough is to proudly stand up for, and build, the reputation of Marlborough’s wine region.

It’s a wonderful opportunity for Marlborough wine producers to benchmark their wines against others in the region, which has become widely known as the region that put New Zealand on the world wine stage. The aim of the show is to: Champion Marlborough wine excellence and wine provenance Promote sub-regionality and diversity of wines grown in New Zealand’s largest wine region Promote and foster wine show judging talent within the region

Led by Chief Judge, Stu Marfell, the show reviews and assesses entries using panels of experienced judges and rewards top-performing wines with trophies, gold, silver, and bronze medals scored using the 100-point system.

