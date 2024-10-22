ICEX And Parrot Analytics Reveal The Value Of Content From Spain At MIPCOM 2024

October 21, 2024 – Cannes, France – At MIPCOM 2024, ICEX Spain Trade & Investment and Parrot Analytics showcased the international success of Spain-originated content, revealing how it continues to captivate global audiences.

Parrot Analytics, the leader in entertainment analytics, presented data showing that Spain-originated content has generated an estimated $5.1 billion in global streaming revenue over the past four years. The success of iconic Netflix originals such as Money Heist or Elite, has paved the path for a new wave of diverse content such as Amazon’s show Red Queen, AppleTV+ coproduction series Land of Women and Netflix movie Nowhere that have achieved international success. These results further solidify Spain’s position as a dominant player in the international content market, as its content leads demand among both European and Spanish-speaking countries.

According to Parrot Analytics’ year-over-year (YoY) growth data from 2023 to 2024, the global demand for Spain-originated content has seen exponential growth across all regions:

UCAN (U.S. & Canada) : +40%

: +40% LATAM (Latin America) : +56%

: +56% Europe : +73%

: +73% Africa : +67%

: +67% Asia : +100%

: +100% Oceania: +175%

These impressive numbers highlight the growing appetite for Spanish content worldwide. Parrot Analytics’ data also shows a 22% increase in the availability of Spanish series and films on major global streaming platforms since 2021, reflecting the increasing investment in Spain-originated content by these platforms.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Erik Rovina Mardones, Director for Creative Industries at ICEX, emphasized the importance of this partnership: "The $5.1 billion in global revenue generated by Spanish content over the past four years is a testament to the powerful impact our productions have on international audiences and their continued growth in popularity across the globe. Working with Parrot Analytics helps us provide our industry and creators with data-driven insights, enabling them to tap into emerging global markets and maximize their content’s international reach."

Jaime Otero, VP of Partnerships at Parrot Analytics, stated, "We are proud to partner with ICEX to quantify the increased economic impact of Spain’s film and TV content. The growing demand for Spain’s content around the world matters because it is directly leading to higher revenues for major streaming platforms. This not only underscores the cultural impact of Spain’s productions but also highlights the significant financial returns they are driving worldwide."

The detailed report also highlighted key performance metrics of top Spanish titles:

Red Queen ranked among the top five new series on Amazon Prime Video in 2024, driving significant subscriber engagement and renewals.

ranked among the top five new series on Amazon Prime Video in 2024, driving significant subscriber engagement and renewals. Nowhere became the #1 non-English film on Netflix in 2023, acquiring and retaining the most subscribers in the first 13 weeks post-release.

became the on Netflix in 2023, acquiring and retaining the most subscribers in the first 13 weeks post-release. Spanish productions are outperforming global averages in demand, with standout titles like Oscar-nominated Society of the Snow and movie phenomenon My Fault reaching peak global demand multiples of 63.0x and 47.9x, respectively, compared to the average global TV show or movie.

By continuing to work closely with Parrot Analytics, ICEX ensures that Spanish producers and distributors have access to cutting-edge audience analytics and predictive tools to optimize their international strategies, ensuring Spanish content continues to dominate on the global stage.

Parrot Analytics’ Content Valuation measurement system can determine the value of any title for any distribution service by measuring its historic and forward-looking impact on user acquisition and retention for that service, within each market.

Parrot Analytics’ Streaming Metrics product provides unprecedented visibility into the key metrics driving financial performance for streaming services worldwide, and opens up access to global and market specific streaming data for the first time ever. The system is based on every touchpoint in the audience journey, including demand for content, competitive catalog offerings and willingness to pay.

About ICEX

ICEX Spain Trade & Investment (ICEX España Exportación e Inversiones) is a public business entity and part of Spain’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Business whose mission is to promote the internationalization of Spanish companies in order to contribute to their competitiveness and add value to the economy as a whole, as well as to attract foreign investment to Spain. Under the brand “Audiovisual from Spain” ICEX promotes the visibility and recognition of Spanish talent in film, animation, television, video games, and extended reality on a global scale.

www.icex.es

www.audiovisualfromspain.com

About Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics is the leader in global entertainment analytics. The company values content, talent and IP by measuring over 2 billion audiences globally. Leveraging audience demand and content supply, Parrot Analytics can determine how much any TV show or movie is worth on a specific platform by region. Parrot Analytics’ partners use this knowledge to help better understand global supply and demand across all platforms to value content and talent, drive better production, distribution, acquisition, and marketing decisions, as well as increase D2C growth and retention. For more information about Parrot Analytics, see www.parrotanalytics.com.

© Scoop Media