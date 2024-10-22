Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
NZ Rent A Car Nelson Urges Visitors To Book Car Hire Early Ahead Of Peak Travel Season

Tuesday, 22 October 2024, 4:11 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Rent A Car

As Nelson's peak travel season approaches, NZ Rent A Car Nelson is encouraging visitors to secure their car rentals early to avoid missing out.

With demand rising, especially for those looking to explore the beautiful Marlborough region, booking in advance guarantees access to a wide range of vehicles for both locals and tourists.

"Nelson and the Marlborough region are popular summer destinations, and we recommend booking your rental car now to ensure availability,” said a spokesperson at NZ Rent A Car.

For more information and to secure cheap car hire in Nelson, visit NZ Rent A Car Nelson.

