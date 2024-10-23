Link Financial Group Recognised In The 2024 NZ Adviser Top Mortgage Employers

Link Financial Group (LFG) is delighted to announce its inclusion in the prestigious 2024 NZ Adviser Top Mortgage Employers list, recognising the best in the industry.

NZ adviser, an impartial leader in the mortgage sector, conducted an exhaustive research study spanning three months to identify and showcase the industry's top performers.

The winners were selected through a meticulous process led by NZ Adviser’s 30+ strong Intelligence Unit, which involved interviewing independent industry professionals and conducting comprehensive research. Companies recognised alongside LFG met the high standards set out in the Top Mortgage Employers criteria.

"We are incredibly proud to be recognised as one of the top employers in our industry. Our success is driven by our people, and the team at LFG, we are committed to empowering our advisers to build strong, sustainable businesses that deliver financial success for Kiwi families.

LFG would not be where we are today without the knowledge, experience, and collaboration of our team. Ensuring their well-being in their roles is simply essential," said LFG CEO, Josh Bronkhorst, reflecting on the company's achievement.

Chris Sweeney, Managing Editor for Special Reports at NZ Adviser, shared his insights on the selection process, stating, "It was impressive to see so many employers nominated for raising the bar and implementing leading-edge initiatives to support and develop their staff. Link Financial Group were recognised as winners for their successful efforts to ensure their people are part of an inclusive work environment and feel valued by their employer across metrics including cultural fit, compensation, and career opportunities."

This recognition highlights Link Financial Group's ongoing dedication to industry excellence and its commitment to fostering a supportive and inclusive workplace for its employees.

About LFG

Established over 30 years ago by a group of visionary mortgage advisers, Mortgage Link was one of the founding aggregators for financial advisers in New Zealand. Expanding its offerings to offer a holistic approach to financial services, Insurance Link (2015), FG Link (2016) and Advice Link (2017) was launched, forming Link Financial Group (LFG) as a broad Financial Services Aggregator in 2017.

As a Financial Advice Provider (FAP), LFG empowers advisers with the flexibility to operate under its brands or their own brands as an Authorised Body under the LFG Licence or under their own brands and Own FAP Licence, offering them robust compliance support, innovative technology like the custom-built Advice Link CRM, continuous professional development and business growth support.

LFG's commitment to empowering financial advisers through knowledge, skill, and compliance-focused support has solidified its position as one of New Zealand's most enduring and successful financial aggregators.

In 2022, LFG joined NZHL Group when they became the majority shareholder. NZHL Group is a Kiwi-owned, respected, and trusted brand - a purpose-driven (financial freedom, faster) home loan and insurance network that offers a solution to support advisers and help Kiwi improve their financial position.

Part of Kiwi Group Capital Ltd (KGC), which is 100% government-owned, NZHL Group operates with an Independent Board and local business owners nationwide.

About 2024 NZ Adviser Top Mortgage Employers:

The process of finding and recognising the best employers in the New Zealand mortgage industry took place over two phases. First, NZ Adviser invited organisations to submit their details in a survey, in which they were able to describe their offerings and business practices. Second, employees from the nominated companies were asked to fill out an anonymous survey to rate their satisfaction with a number of key factors, such as compensation, employee development, culture and work environment. Each company was required to meet a minimum number of employee responses based on overall size. Any company that achieved a satisfaction rating of 75% or greater was named a Top Mortgage Employer.

