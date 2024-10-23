Deel Expands Immigration Support To Everyone, Streamlining Global Visa Applications

Deel, the leading all-in-one payroll and HR platform for global teams, announces the expansion of its immigration support services. Effective immediately, Deel's visa assistance will be available to everyone, not just current customers. This includes individuals seeking digital nomad visas and workers hired by companies through their own entities.

With this expansion, companies can now manage visa support for all their workers—whether employed through Deel or their own entities—on a single, intuitive platform. This streamlined approach simplifies immigration processes between global offices, offering a user-friendly experience refined through processing thousands of visas for clients' employees.

"For many people, securing a visa and moving countries is a life-changing experience. It can be complicated, stressful, and even scary. We want to make that process simpler, and to help connect talent with opportunity, no matter where it is," said Todd Heine, Founder of Legalpad (now Deel Immigration).

"Deel is committed to breaking down barriers to global employment. By expanding our immigration support services, we're making it easier for individuals and companies to navigate complex visa processes, fostering a more connected and mobile workforce."

Global Visa Support

Deel Immigration now supports digital nomad visas in nine countries: Portugal, Spain, Greece, Canada, Japan, Argentina, Colombia, Italy, and the UAE. Additionally, options for permanent residency are available, including the R Visa in Colombia and EB-1A and EB-2 NIW visas in the US.

Key Features

Expert guidance: Access Deel's in-house immigration team, available 24/7 to assist at every step.

Comprehensive documentation: Centralize all required documents on one platform, ensuring applications are complete and accurate.

Real-time updates: Track visa progress with live updates and notes from a dedicated case manager.

Centralized information: Easily access all related application information—from form submission and costs to timelines and case manager updates—in one place. Schedule meetings with the case manager in one click, ensuring support is always just minutes away. Once the visa is approved, securely store it on the platform for easy access and stay compliant with automated renewal reminders.

Immigration support for employees hired through companies’ own entities

Having successfully processed thousands of visas across 50 countries, including recent expansions into India, Argentina, and Uruguay, Deel is now extending its immigration services to support employees hired directly through companies’ own entities (not just Deel’s) in 20 countries. This expansion enables Deel clients using Deel HR or Deel Global Payroll products to manage their team’s relocation across all entities on a single, unified platform, providing a seamless experience for their global workforce.

End-to-end US visa applications, now digitally streamlined on the Deel platform

Until now, applying for a US visa has been manual, requiring multiple touchpoints and off-platform interactions. Deel has integrated the Legalpad app and process into its native platform, adding over 10 US visas and creating the most comprehensive HR, payroll, and immigration software solution available. With this integration, the entire US visa journey is now fully digital and managed within the Deel platform, from eligibility checks to application tracking.

Introducing new mobility partnerships with Heart Relocation and The Build Fellowship

Deel believes that the immigration journey doesn’t end with a visa. The relocation process can be complex and stressful for employees, so Deel has partnered with Heart Relocation to offer a comprehensive solution. With global coverage in over 110 countries, Heart Relocation helps manage every stage of the move—from furniture and home search to school placement and tax support.

The US H-1B lottery has become more competitive in recent years. In 2024, the success rate on the March H-1B lottery dropped to just 11%, making securing visas for skilled international talent harder. To address this, Deel is partnering with The Build Fellowship to offer a cap-exempt H-1B program with a 99% approval rate. This allows new hires to start within 8-12 weeks, smoothly transitioning into full-time roles quickly.

For more information about Deel's expanded immigration support services, visit deel.com/immigration.

About Deel

Deel is the leading global payroll and compliance platform. With Deel, businesses can hire anyone, anywhere, in a simple and compliant manner. Deel's platform offers unmatched payroll, benefits, and compliance capabilities in over 150 countries, providing a seamless and enjoyable experience for both businesses and their international teams.

