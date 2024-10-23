Work Recommences To Provide State Highway Access To Weiti Bay

One of the finest beachfront development sites on Auckland’s eastern seafront remains on track to have travelling time to Auckland reduced by around 10 minutes via SH1 by 2026.

Weiti Bay is a stunning location: a coastal development with all highly prized attributes – panoramic views, white sand, native bush, privacy, wildlife -- yet difficult to access, until now. A new 5.0km section of Ara Weiti Rd will make Weiti Bay the only beach in the greater Auckland area with a dedicated state highway off-ramp. Travel time from Auckland CBD will reduce to just 30 minutes.

(Photo/Supplied)

While completion of the overall Ō Mahurangi project has been delayed as a result of difficulties with the design and construction of the Weiti River bridge, the road leading to Weiti Bay has not been affected.

Ō Mahurangi Penlink is now forecasting a delay of at least 12 months to the Weiti River bridge. However, the Weiti Bay arm is still on track for completion by late 2026 and will provide improved access for residents of Weiti Bay.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Earthworks have restarted, following the off-season. The latest updates from Ō Mahurangi Penlink note that to allow construction to continue at pace along Ara Weiti Road, the project team will be constructing a temporary diversion road in three stages. Stage 1 is due to open from mid-October and 2 is scheduled to open late October.

“We’re pleased that Ō Mahurangi Penlink has ensured that Ara Weiti Road will not be affected by the delays to the Weiti River bridge and is expediting work on the access road,” says Nigel McKenna, Founder and Chairman, Templeton Group. “Its completion, and the resulting saving in travel time to and from Auckland will lock in the value of these remarkable properties."

Only 15 sections remain

The flat white sands of the beach are bordered by headlands and native bush and bathed in all-day sun. The elevated aspect of the site affords panoramic, 360-degree views of the sea and bush which feature an abundance of bird and marine life. The surrounding bush is mirrored throughout the development with 163 acres (66 hectares) reserved as private green open space, with native vegetative planting.

Of the original 150 prime sites offered, only 15 remain.

© Scoop Media

