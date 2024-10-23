New Report Provides Energy Insights For Taranaki Industries

Te Puna Umanga Venture Taranaki, the regional development agency, welcomes the publication of the Taranaki Regional Energy Transition Accelerator (RETA) report by EECA (Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority).

The comprehensive report provides information specific to Taranaki, helping major industries make future decisions concerning energy infrastructure. The data and insights are also of significant value to the wider region as Taranaki transitions to a low-emission economy.

Over the past year, Venture Taranaki partnered with EECA to identify and connect high energy users throughout the region and deliver several workshops. In total, 36 process heat sites in the region were involved, ranging from food processing operations to metal manufacturing - the majority of which had fossil fuel process heat equipment larger than 500kW. Amongst these 36 sites, 92 projects were identified, covering demand reduction, heat pumps and fuel switching.

"The support of EECA and the expertise they have contributed through the RETA process has been invaluable. The report will enable key industries to examine their energy options, energy efficiency solutions, and timing on potential investments," says Anne Probert, Director of Strategic and Sector Partnerships at Venture Taranaki.

"The RETA process has allowed significant users of process heat in the region to come together and understand the wider system implications of their energy decisions. For example, businesses exploring greater use of electricity may face the need to upgrade networks, which could introduce additional costs. However, options like battery storage, shifting usage patterns, or increasing energy efficiency could alter the investment landscape and reduce long-term expenses," continues Probert.

The RETA report serves as a useful tool for businesses navigating these changes, offering a comprehensive evaluation of various pricing scenarios and investment options.

"While the output can be used practically by the companies directly involved in the process, there are valuable insights that are applicable to many enterprises as they consider their future energy options. The report also offers data, highlights opportunities, and makes recommendations which will be helpful for regional development planning purposes. With so much happening in the energy scene, the report is useful and timely".

EECA Group Manager Delivery and Partnerships, Richard Briggs, added, "In order to make good decisions, businesses need access to the information that impacts them, especially about the combined impact of decisions made individually across the region."

"Taranaki is the country’s only gas producing region and plays an important role in the supply of New Zealand’s energy balance. At the moment most of the process heat requirements in the region are met by gas."

"Uniquely there are two sites in the region that also use gas as a raw material for industrial processes. While this report looks at energy use for process heat, we know that decision-making is more complicated for those organisations that also rely on natural gas in production," says Briggs.

To find out more, visit Taranaki Regional Energy Transition Accelerator page on the EECA website.

