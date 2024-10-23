Palliser Symphonic Feast Delights Martinborough With NZSO And Joie De Vivre

On Saturday, 19 October, Palliser Estate, the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra (NZSO), and Morrison teamed up for the Palliser Symphonic Feast, hosted at Palliser's Martinborough Cellar Door and Barrel Hall. The event, themed ‘joie de vivre’ (the joy of living), marked the release of Palliser’s 2021 ‘The Griffin’ Méthode Traditionnelle, a perfect match for the evening’s celebratory atmosphere.

(Photo/Supplied)

Palliser CEO Pip Goodwin praised the event, saying, “In our tenth year with the NZSO, this year was truly stunning. The NZSO performances, cuisine by Nick Arnold from Trestle & Mortar, and premium Palliser wines created an immersive, unforgettable experience.”

Rob Morrison, Chair of Morrison and long-time supporter of the NZSO, added, “This event celebrates New Zealand’s exceptional culture, cuisine, and wine. It’s a showcase of excellence, which aligns with our values at Morrison.”

The large ensemble of the NZSO, led by Principal Conductor in Residence Hamish McKeich, performed five uplifting pieces, including Telemann’s Fantasie No. 3, Mozart’s Five Contradances, Haydn’s Symphony No. 65, Copland’s Hoe Down, and Beethoven’s Ode to Joy, specially arranged for the event by Keith Moss.

Despite challenging times, Goodwin emphasized that this event was about celebrating life, thanking Morrison for their continued support, which allows Palliser to bring the NZSO to Martinborough for such a unique experience.

Palliser has been crafting wines for over 30 years, focusing on world-class Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, and organic wines. Morrison, a leading global infrastructure manager, shares Palliser’s commitment to excellence and community support. The NZSO, founded in 1947, is recognized for its artistic brilliance and international acclaim.

