New Zealand Retailers Missing Chance To Go Global

New Zealand retailers are missing a massive opportunity by fixating on the threat of giants like Amazon, rather than leveraging eCommerce to expand into lucrative overseas markets.

Mark Presnell, Managing Director of Convergence, an eCommerce integration firm based in Auckland, says New Zealand businesses tend to focus on defending their local market, but they should realise that the same digital tools Amazon uses to dominate can be harnessed to access global markets.

“With the right strategy, Kiwi businesses—whether B2B or B2C—can turn the tables and thrive internationally without needing a physical presence in those countries.

“eCommerce has broken down the barriers that once limited local businesses to domestic buyers. Now, companies can expand beyond New Zealand through digital platforms.”

Presnell says even generic products can be uniquely positioned for overseas markets by tapping into New Zealand’s global reputation.

“Consider a company selling soft furnishings. These items might seem ordinary, but offerings with a New Zealand theme will be much more appealing to overseas consumers in markets like the UK or Australia,” he says.

A B2B example is agricultural products such as dietary supplements.

“Supplements made with New Zealand ingredients, like manuka honey or pasture-fed dairy, have strong appeal in international markets.

“These items can be positioned as premium, natural products sourced from one of the most pristine environments in the world—you don’t have to make them, just source them.”

Presnell says that the idea of competing with multi-national retailers might seem intimidating, but with the right tools and planning, entering overseas markets isn’t as complicated as it might appear.

To succeed, retailers need to focus on localisation of the target market.

This includes adapting product names, content, and marketing to suit different regions.

“Retailers also need to be mindful of regional preferences,” says Presnell. “For example, terms like ‘jumper’, ‘jersey’, and ‘hood’ vary across English-speaking countries. Using the right language and cultural references is crucial for customer engagement.”

Presnell says that to succeed in international eCommerce, having the right technology in place is crucial.

“The integration of business systems such as Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) or Inventory Management Systems (IMS) with eCommerce platforms can significantly streamline operations.

“Businesses need to ensure their backend systems are properly integrated, allowing for real-time inventory tracking, order management, and seamless product updates across multiple channels—this is especially important when managing sales across different countries, where product availability and shipping logistics can vary greatly,” he says.

In addition, providing multiple payment options and handling different currencies is essential for global reach.

“Customers expect to pay in their local currency, so having a system that supports various currencies and dynamic pricing is key. Payment gateways must also be secure and compliant with regional regulations, reducing friction during checkout.

“Automated shipping systems, integrated directly with fulfilment providers, allow businesses to offer accurate delivery estimates and tracking without needing a physical presence overseas.

Shipping and returns policies are also key when selling internationally. Having a clear logistics strategy, whether through a local or internationally hosted website, ensures customers receive their products seamlessly.

“You don’t need a physical presence in a foreign country,” Presnell notes, “but you do need robust infrastructure, especially around shipping and returns, to build trust with international buyers.”

For New Zealand retailers looking to enter international markets, Presnell offers three key pieces of advice:

1. Differentiate your brand: Leverage New Zealand’s reputation for quality, sustainability, or unique ingredients. Products can stand out simply by being tied to New Zealand’s global image.

2. Research your target market: Understand the nuances of the overseas market you’re entering. This includes language, regional SEO, and market-specific customer preferences.

3. Invest in the right infrastructure: Make sure your eCommerce setup, from software integration to payment options, supports global expansion without requiring a local physical presence.

“Don’t be content to just survive in the shadow of multi-nationals. Challenge them by leveraging the unique strengths and tools already within reach,” Presnell says.

For more information, visit https://convergence.co.nz/

ABOUT

Based in Auckland but working with New Zealand companies nationwide, Convergence makes business in eCommerce simple. Experts in eCommerce integration, Convergence is responsible for creating the links between an eCommerce website and key business software systems in the cloud or on-premises. Convergence has developed its own cloud-based integration platform, CODI [Convergence Optimised Data Integration], which essentially acts as the hub between client systems and connects them.

© Scoop Media

