Celebrating The Faces Of New Zealand’s Energy Future

Top Energy - Line Mechanic Winners (Photo/Supplied)

Te Awamutu, October 25, 2024: The future of New Zealand’s electricity supply industry (ESI) looks bright, with the country’s top trainees recognised at an awards ceremony in Waikato.

The Connexis Excellence Awards, recognising the best and brightest trainees in New Zealand’s ESI were named at a ceremony to close the industry’s iconic Annual Connection event with Southland’s Angelo Obus, named overall Trainee of the Year.

Obus, a trainee supply electrician and power systems technician for PowerNet in Invercargill was also named Advance Trainee of the Year. He was nominated by PowerNet for his expert knowledge and skills combined with an ambition to succeed and natural leadership abilities.

Angelo Obus - Trainee of the Year 2024 (Photo/Supplied)

Other Excellence Awards winners recognised include:

Transmission Trainee of the Year, Sage Baucke, Omexom, Auckland

Distribution Trainee of the Year, Kale Thompson, PowerNet, Invercargill

Traction Line Mechanic Trainee of the Year, Marciano Rosin, KiwiRail, Auckland

Investing in Youth Training and Development, Lee Pennock, KiwiRail, Tauranga.

Connexis Executive Director Kaarin Gaukrodger says recognising the talent and hard work of New Zealand’s ESI trainees is important in raising the profile of skills that often go under-appreciated and unseen outside the industry.

“These trainees are the people in charge of electrifying New Zealand as we move the country toward a reduced carbon future.”

Electrifying New Zealand’s economy is a key part of the Government’s plan to grow our economy and reduce emissions to achieve Net Zero 2050.

“We will need a much larger, robust and skilled workforce to achieve that. By shining a light on the expertise of those already in the industry, we can educate a whole new generation of people on the importance of this work and the potential of these careers.”

The Connexis Excellence Awards are a high point of Annual Connection, a three-day celebration of the skills and capability found among New Zealand’s line mechanics and cable jointers. This year’s Annual Connections took place in Te Awamutu, run by Connexis (infrastructure sector training provider), with hosts Waipā Networks and The Lines Company.

The focus of the event is skills competitions between line mechanic crews and cable jointers from around the country. This year’s winning cable jointer is Taylor Simmonds from Omexom in Auckland, and the winning line mechanic team is Top Energy Ltd, from Northland.

Gaukrodger says Annual Connection presents a unique opportunity each year to raise the profile of the electricity supply industry and its work keeping New Zealand connected.

“The event shows off the value this work brings to their local communities to ensure our lives can be healthy and prosperous.

“It is an opportunity, not just to compete but to share knowledge, promote excellence, and connect skilled workers from across New Zealand who will be our industry’s future leaders.

“This year’s event has been a huge success. Huge congratulations to the winners and runners up. It was an intensely fought competition this year, with all competitors demonstrating just how good they are.”

Annual Connection competition results:

About Annual Connection - www.annualconnection.co.nz

Annual Connection sees cable jointers and line mechanic teams from energy companies around the country compete over three days and judged across a series of activities designed to test and showcase their skills and expertise. It is organised by Connexis in conjunction with the Electricity Supply Industry and held annually in a different location around the country.

About Connexis - www.connexis.org.nz

Connexis is a division of Te Pūkenga, New Zealand Institute of Skills and Technology. Connexis arranges, delivers, supports, and assesses work-based learning for the infrastructure industries of Civil, Energy, Telecommunications, and Water.

