Craggy Range Winery Wins Global Wine Tourism Award

Craggy Range Giants Winery / Supplied

Craggy Range Winery has been named the global winner for the Hawke’s Bay region in the prestigious 2025 Best Of Wine Tourism Awards. This accolade, part of the Great Wine Capitals Global Network, recognises exceptional experiences at an international level, for their contributions to wine tourism. It highlights Craggy Range's world-class excellence and puts New Zealand's oldest wine-growing region, Hawke’s Bay, on the map alongside global wine heavyweights such as Bordeaux (France), Bilbao-Rioja (Spain), and San Francisco-Napa Valley (USA).

The Best Of Wine Tourism Awards celebrate innovation, sustainability, and outstanding wine tourism experiences across 12 of the world’s most renowned wine regions. Hawke’s Bay, which joined this esteemed group in 2023, continues to grow its global reputation. Craggy Range’s triumph at the international level demonstrates the region’s burgeoning status as a must-visit wine destination.

David Peabody, Global Brand Ambassador and Domestic Business Manager at Craggy Range, expressed his gratitude: “We are deeply humbled to be named the global winner for the Best of Wine Tourism Awards. Since our founding, Craggy Range has had the goal to sit alongside the world’s great estates, and accolades such as this are wonderful affirmations that we are on the right path. We are thrilled, too, that this award will shine a light on our beautiful region, Hawke’s Bay, and the world-class tourism operators who farm, live, and work here. A thank you, first and foremost, to our incredible team, who continue to raise the bar for everything we do at Craggy Range. Congratulations to all of the well-deserving winners in this year's awards.”

Hawke’s Bay Tourism Chief Executive Hamish Saxton also highlighted the region's growing prominence: “Joining the Great Wine Capitals Global Network has been a remarkable journey for Hawke’s Bay, and this year’s awards have been a significant milestone. It is a privilege to have our region’s wine tourism recognised on this global platform. Opening the awards to our local wineries has inspired innovation and a commitment to excellence across our local industry, and we are thrilled to be part of such a prestigious network.”

Craggy Range now sits among an elite list of global winners, further boosting Hawke’s Bay's reputation as a destination for wine enthusiasts worldwide.

The 2025 global winners include:

Adelaide, South Australia – Dandelion Vineyards

Bilbao | Rioja, Spain – Bodegas Bilbaínas

Bordeaux, France – Maison Rémy Martin

Cape Town | Cape Winelands, South Africa – Delaire Graff Estate

Hawke's Bay, New Zealand – Craggy Range Winery

Lausanne, Switzerland – Le Agriespenrienze

Mainz | Rheinhessen, Germany – Weingut Manz

Mendoza, Argentina – Bodega Trapiche Estanción 83

Porto, Portugal – Quinta Nova de Nossa Senhora do Carmo

San Francisco | Napa Valley, United States - Napa Valley Wine Train

Valparaíso | Casablanca Valley, Chile – Kingston Family Vineyards

Verona, Italy – Ottella

The panel of esteemed wine industry judges from around the globe have cast their votes, and now it's time for the public to choose their favourite properties in the People's Choice Awards. Voting is open from November 4 to 18, with both Global and Regional winners in the running, Visit https://www.greatwinecapitals.com/ to cast your vote from 4th November.

In September, Hawke’s Bay Tourism hosted the inaugural Best Of Wine Tourism Awards for the Hawke's Bay region. Four businesses were recognised for their outstanding contributions to the wine tourism industry across six categories. The winners for each category included:

Accommodation : Black Barn Retreats

: Black Barn Retreats Architecture and Landscape : Craggy Range Giants Winery

: Craggy Range Giants Winery Art and Culture : Black Barn Retreats

: Black Barn Retreats Culinary Experiences : Craggy Range Restaurant

: Craggy Range Restaurant Innovative Wine Tourism Experiences : Smith & Sheth Heretaunga Wine Studio

: Smith & Sheth Heretaunga Wine Studio Sustainable Wine Tourism Practices: Church Rd

