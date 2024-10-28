NZ Extra Virgin Olive Oil Awards

New Zealand, 12 October 2024

North Island Groves Dominate at the 2024 New Zealand Extra Virgin Olive Oil Awards.

It’s a turn of the tide in 2024, with the North Island's olive oil producers bagging most of the top awards at the 2024 New Zealand Extra Virgin Olive Oil Awards. Congratulations to Telegraph Hill winner of Best in Show and Blue Earth Estate winner of Best in Boutique.

This prestigious event sponsored by HortiCentre Charitable Trust, was held in Wellington on Saturday, October 12th and brought together growers and industry sponsors from across the country to celebrate excellence in the olive oil industry by recognising top producers and their exceptional olive oils, this year was no exception.

The top awards for the 2024 competition are as follows:

Best in Show – Telegraph Hill Premium Blend, Hawke’s Bay

Best Boutique – Blue Earth Estate Intense, Wairarapa

Reserve Best in Show – River Grove Koroneiki, Wairarapa

Reserve Best Boutique – Leafyridge Olives Picual, Wairarapa

Best Flavoured Oil – Vernazoni Agrumato, Auckland

Emma Glover, spokesperson for Olives NZ, was delighted with the strong interest in this year’s competition, which saw 99 entries despite the mixed weather conditions faced by many producers during the growing and harvest seasons. She congratulated all winners on their achievements, attributing the top winner’s successes to dedication and hard work by the growers and processors, more favourable growing conditions and access to irrigation shone through. She noted that the top awards were shared between groves and regions this year.

“New Zealand has a renowned reputation for producing exceptional Extra Virgin Olive Oil, and this year is no exception", Glover said. "Our oils are celebrated for their robust and intense flavours, and after several wet years producing milder oils, it’s great to see that intensity returning."

The regional breakdown of medals is as follows: Wairarapa received 30 medals, Kāpiti 24, Nelson 8, Canterbury 6, Central Otago and Auckland 4 each, Hawke’s Bay and Bay of Plenty 3 each, Marlborough 2, and Northland and Waiheke Island each received 1.

Head Judge Charlotte Connoley acknowledges that whilst overall scores were slightly lower than previous years, possibly due to seasonal influence, there were still some striking oils. ‘Many scoring in the high silver to low gold range, an indicator once again of the quality of New Zealand oils even in a less-than-ideal year for many,’ she said.

Connoley praised the diversity of blended oils this year, noting the attention given to creating harmonious oils which showcased the aromatic characteristics, whilst still ensuring a complex and balanced experience on the palate. ‘’Those that got it right, were clear golds in the scoring across our panel of judges,’ She said.

In the single varietal classes, Connoley says ‘The growing maturity of the industry was evident, as there is greater restriction in producing quality complex oils, whilst still being well balanced when you are dealing with one variety. The best of these oils were great examples of their varieties, fruity, complex and with characteristics which persisted.’

The 2024 Winners

Best in Show – Telegraph Hill Premium Blend

Telegraph Hill, is a family owned business based in Hastings, Hawke’s Bay, has been producing award-winning olive oil since 2001. Owner Geoff Crawford blends Koroneiki oils from fruit his grove and other local groves he manages. Their winning entry has a fabulous intensity and complexity of aroma. The notes of olive fruit, jasmine, honeysuckle, nashi pear, marzipan on the nose, have a great transfer to the mouth, revealing ripe stonefruit, anise, floral notes and olive fruit. Well balanced harmonious oil with great complexity.

Best Boutique – Blue Earth Estate Intense

Blue Earth, an olive grove and vineyard in Martinborough, Wairarapa is owned by Mike and Margaret Hanson. By blending their Koroneiki and Manzanillo fruit they have created an oil with green bananas and tropical fruit in the nose and wood notes at the end. It has great intensity and great transfer of flavours to the palate with well-balanced bitterness and pungency.

Reserve Best in Show – River Grove Koroneiki, Wairarapa

River Grove, a commercial grove in Masterton, Wairarapa, owned by Steven and Christine Price earned this award with their Koroneiki single varietal oil, noted for its good intensity of aroma. On the nose floral notes of jasmine and honeysuckle, ripe banana and pineapple. Good transfer to the palate. Strong bitterness but balanced with the olive fruit. Black pepper pungency. Good persistence. Harmonious.

Reserve Best Boutique – Leafyridge Olives Picual

Leafyridge Olives is a commercial olive grove and press in Wairarapa, owned by Craig and Ruth Leaf-Wright. Their Koroneiki single varietal oil is characterized by its aromas of tomato truss and fig leaves in nose. Great intensity and complexity in the nose and mouth with flavours carrying through with good intensity and with so many layers, tomato bush, tomato fruit. It has a good balance with medium intensity and then pungency lingering to the end.

Best Flavoured Oil – Vernazoni Agrumato

Vernazoni is a boutique grove in Kumeu, Auckland. The owners Murray and Alwyn Thoms impressed the judges with their Agrumato flavoured oil, showcasing a clean lemon zest and fruit aroma and taste. The oil is present in the palate with good balance of bitterness and pungency, the citrus aroma giving more length to the finish.

A complete list of the award entries and results can be found https://www.olivesnz.org.nz/awards/

