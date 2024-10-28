October 2024 Marks 20 Years Of Transforming Lives Through Education At NZSE

23 October 2024

New Zealand Skills and Education College (NZSE) proudly celebrates its 20th anniversary this month, marking two decades of growth, innovation, and dedication to empowering students with the skills they need to succeed in the workforce and beyond.

Since its humble beginnings in New Lynn in 2004, NZSE’s evolved from a small operation with just four staff members and 12 students to NZSEG – a thriving international education group with five sites, delivering a diverse range of programs to thousands of learners nationwide. Under the visionary leadership of Brijesh Sethi, founder and chair of NZSEG, the organization continues to grow, adapting to the changing needs of students, industries, and community.

Reflecting on NZSE’s remarkable journey, Brijesh Sethi says, “When we started 20 years ago, we had a small team of dedicated staff and a big vision – to make education accessible and transformative. Today, we’ve grown more than tenfold, in size and in the variety of programs we offer. But through all the changes, one thing remains the same: our focus on the students and what we can do to help them succeed.”

NZSE has consistently expanded its educational offerings, from foundation-level courses to diplomas, degrees, and now work-based learning. One key milestone: creating a pathway to university for its IT students in 2009, in collaboration with AUT. “That pathway is still going strong, and it’s something we are incredibly proud of,” notes Brijesh.

Another significant achievement was the acquisition of Seafield School of English in 2015, which broadened the group’s international education reach. Further to this, earlier this year NZSEG purchased Advance, a NZQA accredited Level 1 provider known for its bespoke, innovative training programs and dedicated support services. This acquisition underscores NZSEG’s dedication to expanding its educational impact and directly addressing the evolving needs of various industries – from healthcare to trades – such as digital literacy and financial literacy, as well as health and safety.

“Education has always been about more than just the classroom for us,” Brijesh explains. “It’s about creating a system that prepares students to learn bearer, do bearer, and ultimately, become more valuable as an employee. That’s been our driving force from day one.”

With Wendy Liao’s 2021 appointment as NZSEG Group CEO, the organization continued to innovate and adapt, developing micro-credentials, integrating work-place learning with the acquisition of advance and deepening its connections with industry partners to bearer serve both students and businesses.

The Whānau culture at NZSE plays a critical role in shaping its ethos. “We’ve always fostered a supportive environment for both our staff and students. Creating a positive workplace culture translates into beaer outcomes for learners, and that’s something we’re proud of,” says Wendy.

Looking back at the past 20 years, Brijesh highlights the lessons learned: “Working with integrity and keeping the learner at the forefront is what has helped us grow. That’s really all you need to succeed in this industry.”

As NZSE embarks on its next chapter, its focus remains on equipping students with the skills they need in today’s rapidly changing world, including adapting to the rise of AI and digital learning. “AI is here to stay, but it won’t replace the human touch – the empathy and guidance that are so essential in education. We see AI as a tool to make us more productive, not as a replacement for people,” said Brijesh.

When asked what keeps him motivated acer 20 years, Sethi’s answer is simple: “It’s the students. Transforming lives is what gets me out of bed every day.”

As NZSE celebrates its 20th anniversary, it remains committed to its mission of creating lifelong learners and continuing to serve the needs of its students, the community, and the wider economy.

“If anyone is considering studying with us, I’d say, do it now. It’s never too late to start learning, and there’s never a limit to what you can achieve.”

