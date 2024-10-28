Kiwifruit Growers Celebrate Significant Industry Achievements

23 October, 2024

Over 400 of New Zealand’s stalwart kiwifruit growers gathered in Mount Maunganui last night for a celebration to recognize three major milestones in the industry’s history. 2024 marks the 25th anniversary of the Kiwifruit Industry Restructuring Act, which paved the way for Zespri’s global success, the 30th anniversary of New Zealand Kiwifruit Growers Inc. (NZKGI), and an impressive 35 years since the establishment of the Single Desk structure, a critical component of the industry’s success.

L to R Panelists John Palmer, Hendrick Pieters and Paul Heywood alongside MC Colin Bond in background (Photo/Supplied)

The celebration attracted not only growers but also several notable dignitaries, including Labour MP Jo Luxton, Western Bay Mayor James Denyer, Deputy Mayor John Scrimegour, and Tauranga Mayor Mahe Drysdale, adding to the evening’s prestige.

In his keynote speech, NZKGI Chairman Mark Mayston delivered a powerful message about unity and collective effort. He emphasised that New Zealand's kiwifruit industry is proudly grower-owned, and it was their decision to prioritise the greater good over self-interest that birthed the revolutionary Single Desk. “Growers must stay united,” Mayston said. “If we let selfish interests take over, we risk diluting the value of our industry and the future of generations to come.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading The Single Desk regulations, now celebrating 35 years, created the Kiwifruit Marketing Board with the authority to buy all kiwifruit for export. This pivotal change set the stage for the creation of Zespri ten years later, marking 25 years of global operations.

NZKGI Chairman Mark Mayston and Labour MP Jo Luxton (Photo/Supplied)

A panel discussion at the event featuring three pioneering growers — Paul Heywood, John Palmer and Hendrick Pieters — delved into critical moments in the industry's development such as the financial challenges following the overpricing of kiwifruit in 1992 and 1993, which ultimately led to the formation of NZKGI 30 years ago. The panels moderator, NZKGI CEO Colin Bond highlights the significance of the lessons learned from the struggles of the past that were shared by the panel, “It was a great opportunity to have the members of the panel talk with us and the insights they shared were invaluable. Kiwifruit is a cyclical industry, and there’s much we can learn from the past to prepare for the future.”

Looking ahead, the 2025 kiwifruit season is expected to deliver another record-breaking crop, with hopes of surpassing the 200 million tray mark in exports for the first time. In 2024, over 190 million trays will be exported, continuing the industry’s upward trajectory.

