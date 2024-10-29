Christchurch Airport Delivers Big On Freight

Christchurch Airport has signed a significant deal with Fulton Hogan to expand its existing freight aircraft parking area, effectively doubling the airport’s freight handling capacity. The project is part of the airport’s 2040 Master Plan and will support the South Island economy by boosting the region’s global trade connections, particularly in the growing e-commerce sector.

The multi-million-dollar project will increase the freight aircraft parking area, known as an apron, to a size equivalent to six football pitches, providing space for up to eight smaller 737-sized aircraft or four larger 757 widebody aircraft—a substantial leap from the current capacity of just three aircraft.

The expanded apron will meet the rising demand for air freight, driven by the increase in online shopping and the export of high-quality, perishable goods and other products from the South Island.

Christchurch Airport CEO Justin Watson says, “The unique nature of Christchurch Airport and its ability to operate 24/7 is a key reason why the freight sector is such a success story for our airport and our economy; your parcels arrive sooner, and Kiwi goods are exported fresher.”

“This expansion allows us to keep supporting our region’s growth. It enables us to meet the rising demand for air freight, boosting economic development and reinforcing our position as a crucial link in the global trade network.”

The construction aligns with Christchurch Airports sustainability objectives and will use recycled materials and low emission asphalt. Fulton Hogan is already on the ground in its pre-construction phase. Fulton Hogan Chief Operating Officer – Infrastructure Services, Simon Dyne, says:

“We share Christchurch Airport’s views on sustainability and will drive innovation and a strong delivery focus on this important project.”

“Our team is ready to deliver an expanded freight apron that will meet the airport’s growing needs, ensuring the highest standards of quality and efficiency that our customers have come to expect from us.”

The expanded apron is strategically located at the doorstep of the growing number of logistics providers in the airport’s freight hub - Dakota Park. This proximity allows for quick, economical, and efficient transfer of freight to and from aircraft. Dakota Park is already home to leading international logistics companies such as, DB Schenker, Freightways, CourierPost, NZ Post, Agility, Fedex, and Hellmann Logistics. With an additional forty hectares available for future development, the park is well-positioned to meet the South Island’s expanding trade demands.

Speaking about the economic benefits of expanding freight capacity, the CEO of Business Canterbury, Leeann Watson, said:

“This investment sends a strong message that Christchurch, and our airport, are ready to grow and evolve with the changing needs of businesses across the South Island. It positions our airport at the forefront of New Zealand’s global trade infrastructure.”

The project is scheduled to be completed by Q4 2025.

Notes:

There are now eight daily freighters at Christchurch Airport (CHC) - up from four pre-Covid.

The apron will add an additional 30,000 square metres of apron and 15,000 square metres of taxiway.

Christchurch has scheduled freight services to Auckland and Palmerston North, plus major global hubs in Australia, Dubai, Singapore, China, and the United States.

Christchurch has the South Island’s only intercontinental-length runway, as well as the critical handling capability required for freighter flights.

Qantas Freight increased its freighter flights operating from Sydney to Christchurch via Auckland from late August, from four to five times per week, and added a new weekly Melbourne connection.

