New Zealanders Still Feeling The Impact Of Inflation; Government’s Performance Rating Increased

New Zealand / Aotearoa, 29 October 2024 – The latest Ipsos New Zealand Issues Monitor reveals that inflation remains to be the biggest issue for New Zealanders, although it is following a slight downward trend after the peak in February 2023.

In 2018, Ipsos New Zealand started tracking the key issues facing New Zealand. In this wave of the Ipsos New Zealand Issues Monitor, we asked 1,003 New Zealanders to select from a list of 20, the three most important issues facing the country and to rate the ability of the country’s political parties to best manage these issues.

Compared to August this year, there are no significant differences in the proportion of New Zealanders who identified the top 20 issues. Inflation / cost of living remains the number one issue, and healthcare / hospitals remaining second most important. Crime / law & order has dropped to being the 5th most important issue, its lowest ranking since February 2022.

New Zealanders rating of the government’s performance has slightly increased this wave to 4.7, which is the highest rating that the National led coalition has received in its first year of government.

When asked for their views on support of a Capital Gains Tax, 65% of New Zealanders would support one in some format. The most supported Capital Gains Tax situation is for the sale of an investment property (57% support), followed by the sale of a business (43% support). The majority of New Zealanders do not support a Capital Gains Tax on the same of a family home (78% oppose) or other assets such as boats, cars, paintings (64% oppose).

Other key findings include:

Concern for inflation / cost of living (41%) and housing / price of housing (21%) is significantly lower for New Zealanders aged 65+.

Those aged 18-34 and 35-49 are significantly less concerned about healthcare / hospitals, with 25% and 32% considering it a top 3 issue, respectively.

Across both ends of the political spectrum, inflation / cost of living and healthcare / hospitals are considered the top 2 issues both now, and in the next 5 years.

When asked which political party New Zealanders believe is most capable of managing these issues, National is perceived as most or equally capable of managing 4 out of the top 10 issues, while Labour is perceived as most or equally capable of managing 6 out of the top 10 issues. The Green Party remains most capable of managing climate change.

Out of the top 20 issues, National and Labour are perceived as equally capable of managing housing / price of housing, drug / alcohol abuse, and immigration.

Labour’s perceived capability of managing the top 5 issues has increased across all 5, and significantly for inflation / cost of living (30%) and housing / price of housing (30%).

More Australians see cost of living (Australia 67%, New Zealand 55%) and immigration (Australia 13%, New Zealand 3%) as an important issue, but less consider healthcare / hospitals (Australia 27%, New Zealand 41%), poverty (Australia 13%, New Zealand 18%), and the environment / climate change (Australia 12%, New Zealand 17%) as a top issue for their country.

Carin Hercock, Managing Director, Ipsos New Zealand, said: “Despite New Zealand’s annual inflation rate falling to 2.2% during October, our monitor shows that inflation is still the most important issue impacting more than half of New Zealanders. With housing, utility and insurance costs still increasing, we can see that New Zealanders aged under 50, who are more likely to have larger households, are still feeling the impacts of high inflation.”

Amanda Dudding, Research Director, Public Affairs, Ipsos New Zealand, added: “No matter what your political leaning, inflation and healthcare remain the top two issues facing New Zealanders. National is still the party New Zealanders see as most capable of managing inflation, the economy and crime, while Labour leads the way on healthcare, poverty and inequality, unemployment, household debt and education, with both parties neck and neck on housing”

