A New Era For Franklin District As Bayleys Acquires LJ Hooker Pukekohe To Double Market Coverage

Cementing a growing commitment to the Franklin District, Bayleys has successfully acquired LJ Hooker Pukekohe, merging two high performing and well-trusted local teams.

It’s a significant step forward in Bayleys’ strategic vision, enabling the branch to deliver high-quality real estate solutions for more clients all while maintaining the personal touch and community focus both brands are known for.

Bayleys Pukekohe Branch Manager Sharleen Buchanan has been with the business for over 18 years, and says the move is a collaboration built on shared values.

“The acquisition of LJ Hooker Pukekohe by Bayleys is a natural fit with the move aiming to enhance the visibility of the Bayleys brand in our region. I’m thrilled to be leading this enhanced team through the merge and into a phase of growth that will truly set us apart from our competitors.”

The Pukekohe community can expect a smooth transition, with the combined office continuing to operate uninterrupted throughout the process.

LJ Hooker Franchise Owner Dylan Turner says continuity is a big priority, and locals will continue seeing all the familiar faces who have cemented his office’s presence across the district.

“Bayleys is a brand with a lot of equity and there’s always been plenty of respect between our two offices. Our clients can expect the same tailored, local service we're known for; now with the Bayleys brand and network behind us.”

“Sharleen has a reputation for running a tight ship, getting the best from her people, and fostering an awesome culture. My team and I are excited to be a part of this.”

For Sharleen, the feeling is mutual, commending Dylan’s extensive expertise with over 29 years of real estate experience under his belt.

“With Dylan returning to a full-time selling role, we will be able to leverage that experience to further strengthen the already robust Bayleys Pukekohe team.”

“This acquisition will enable us to provide more dynamic and far-reaching services to our community, which remains our primary focus.”

Both brands have a proud history of serving the Pukekohe area, and Bayleys Auckland General Manager of Residential, Raymond Mountfort says the move demonstrates just how committed Bayleys is to the local community.

“Pukekohe and the Franklin area have always been really important to us at Bayleys, and with Dylan and his talented team coming across, we’re excited to double our presence there and really boost our ability to help both residential and lifestyle clients.”

“Personally, I can’t wait to see what Sharleen and Dylan, two highly respected real estate professionals, will bring to the table and how they’ll drive our momentum in the district."

With the acquisition well underway the focus remains on delivering more value to the local market and the team remaining deeply connected to the Franklin community.

So, if you’re thinking of selling, please get in touch and see for yourself what this highly skilled and motivated team can do for you.

