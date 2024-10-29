New Zealand Taiwan Business Council Hosts Taiwanese Delegation For Annual Talks

The New Zealand Taiwan and Taiwan New Zealand Business Councils held their annual joint conference in Wellington on 24 October.

A delegation of 24 travelled from Taiwan to join New Zealand Taiwan Business Council members at the meeting.

New Zealand Taiwan Business Council Chair Charles Finny noted the multiple political, economic and technological disruptions currently confronting business and the NZ Taiwan relationship and commented that the agenda was designed to be directly relevant to several of these. Taiwan Chair Kyo-yu Tung likewise talked about disruption and called for members to focus on new areas of potential economic cooperation.

Following addresses by Government representatives the conference proceeded to discuss four themes:

Digital and Green Transformation

Smart Agriculture and Food Tech

Smart Medical and Biotech

New Zealand-Taiwan Collaboration

The final session looked at the first television co-production project that is due to be filmed next year, as well as innovation opportunities for New Zealand business in Taiwan.

Co-operation between Taiwan and New Zealand indigenous peoples was a theme that ran throughout the conference and indeed forms part of the plot for the forthcoming TV series.

Speakers included:

Ben Gleisner, CEO COGO

Sarah Bogle, Director Sustainability and ESG Co-lead, KPMG New Zealand

Wayne McNee, CEO AgriZeroNZ

Dr Jyh-Rong Tsay, Deputy DG Taiwan Agricultural Research Institute

John Robson, Managing Director BioOra

Frank Chen, Project Executive Director Orient Europharma

Fraser Brown, Creative Director and Co-founder FluroBlack

Amber Hsu, Global Research and Industry Alliance, Taiwan

Taiwan is an important trade partner for New Zealand as our 7th largest goods export market and is also an important source of tourists and investment.

The next conference will be held in Taiwan in 2025. There is already strong interest in participation from the New Zealand side.

