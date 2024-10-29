Dame Jenny Shipley Champions Sustainability On Recent Visit To China

Dame Jenny Shipley, the 36th Prime Minister of New Zealand, made a notable appearance at Omoda Jaecoo’s recent International User Summit in China, where she spoke at a charity cycling event focused on environmental sustainability. This event attracted more than 2,000 participants, including car dealers, suppliers, and media, highlighting Omoda Jaecoo commitment to sustainability.

The International User Summit highlighted Omoda and Jaecoo cars, emphasising their safety features, environmental innovations, and technological advancements.

The event also introduced advanced robotics developed by Omoda Jaecoo, including the Mornine humanoid robot and the Argos bionic family robot, showcasing the brand's vision for a comprehensive smart living ecosystem.

Omoda Jaecoo is dedicated to fulfilling its social responsibilities and has shifted its strategy from product-oriented to technology-oriented innovation. This year, the brand has launched various environmental initiatives, including a partnership with The International Union for Conservation of Nature to protect Posidonia seagrass in the Mediterranean and a charitable fund in Turkey to bolster environmental efforts. Locally, Omoda Jaecoo has partnered with Keep New Zealand Beautiful to support New Zealand’s unique ecosystem.

Looking ahead, Omoda Jaecoo remains committed to focusing on technological innovation and ecological advancement to foster a sustainable future.

