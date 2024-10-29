Business Leaders Share Their Tools For Success When Leading Through Challenging Times In New Guide

Auckland, Tuesday October 29, 2024 –Talent has spoken with 26 business leaders for a new guide on how they are navigating investment, staffing, and operations within a challenging New Zealand market. The guide, released amidst the ongoing economic challenges that New Zealand is facing aims to help business leaders survive the current market and emerge stronger.

Business leaders featured include Nicole Rosie, CEO of NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi; Karla Davidson-Brown, Senior Procurement Leader at Ministry of Education of New Zealand; Joanna Saraf, Finance Transformation Programme Manager at Tātaki Auckland Unlimited among others.

The guide highlights a thought-provoking side of leadership and provides a comprehensive overview of what businesses can do to navigate through challenging times. Their insights and the actions they are putting into place provide readers with strategies and knowledge that they can take into their business.

Kara Smith, Country Manager, Talent New Zealand, touched on the need for the guide, “Businesses across Aotearoa continue to navigate an environment marked by longer hiring cycles, cautious spending, and the unfortunate reality of a “brain drain” as many Kiwis seek opportunities abroad. After many discussions with businesses, we felt the need to put together this guide to provide other leaders with the tools, insights and strategies needed to lead effectively during these turbulent times.”

The leaders touched on many different topics. Highlights included:

“The rise in cyber threats during economic instability is significant. Cybersecurity is not an area where you should look to cut back when reviewing budgets. Reducing investments here can expose your organisation to severe risks and potential breaches.” – Dugald Macdonald, former CIO of Harmoney

“Even if you’re not actively hiring, keep telling your story and reinforcing your brand. It’s critical to your ability to hire great people, whether in the short, medium, or long term.” – Cameron Robinson, Head of Enterprise Solutions at Solve

“As long as you have strong buy-in, trust, respect, and engagement with your stakeholders, you’ll never have an unsuccessful project – even if the project is put on hold, cancelled, or a significant change was required.” – Joanna Saraf, Finance Transformation Programme Manager at Tātaki Auckland Unlimited.

