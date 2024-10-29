Palo Alto Networks Expands CyberFit Nation To Provide Cybersecurity Education And Digital Safety Courses In New Zealand

AUCKLAND, Oct. 29, 2024 — Palo Alto Networks, the global cybersecurity leader, announced today the expansion of CyberFit Nation into New Zealand. CyberFit Nation is a free online educational programme that addresses the unique cybersecurity learning needs of key stakeholder groups, from board directors to school children, to make each day safer and more secure than the one before.

Education and awareness of our digital safety and well-being have never been more important. The National Cyber security Centre (NCSC) reported New Zealanders lost $6.8 million to cybercrime in the second quarter of 2024, with the amount lost from incidents involving “unauthorised access” increasing to a cost of $3.6 million.

CyberFit Nation is Palo Alto Networks’ comprehensive education portfolio that aims to make cybersecurity education accessible to all. It features a range of masterclasses and clinics to augment and close gaps in education for a range of audiences, from boards of directors, startups and SMEs to workplace professionals, end users and children.

CyberFit Nation offers free online safety and security education from early childhood to the boardroom. Its mission is to enhance the cyber safety and security skills of all New Zealanders, and includes running face-to-face sessions through industry partnerships as required. The programme includes a series of webinars available on-demand via Palo Alto Network’s CyberFit Nation website. The website also hosts other relevant resources that organisations and individuals can use.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The educational sessions include:

Board of Directors: Cybersecurity Masterclass is targeted at board members, directors and C-level executives and examines the new requirements under the Security of Critical Infrastructure Act 2018, including the element that requires directors to attest to a company’s risk management practices. The course is designed to lift the proficiency of directors in the field of cybersecurity.

Enterprise and Government: Recent experiences have underscored the need for modern enterprise and government entities to be agile and swiftly adjust their security strategies. In a world where cyber security is paramount, uplifting cyber security programs, controls, and technologies is crucial. This online workshop provides a practical approach to assist enterprise and government entities in bolstering their cyber resilience. Elevate your cybersecurity defences and embrace a safer digital environment today.

Cybersecurity Fundamentals for SMEs & Startups: Online workshops to help owners, operators and managers implement pragmatic cybersecurity strategies to mitigate risks.

Cyber Safe Kids for Parents & Children: A 30-minute interactive online session that provides children aged between five and 10 with the practical skills needed to protect themselves and others, and what it means to be a good digital citizen.

“As technologies advance and cyber threats become more sophisticated, we aim to empower New Zealanders with the skills to stay safe online,” said Misti Landtroop, Managing Director for Palo Alto Networks New Zealand.

“Digital connectivity comes with its risks and vulnerabilities, and our National Cyber Security Centre stated the most commonly reported incidents are phishing and credential harvesting. In response, our CyberFit Nation programme is free and accessible from anywhere, designed to close knowledge gaps so that everyone has the power to be digitally safe. Workshops are tailored to suit everyone from board directors to school children, enhancing the cyber safety and security skills of all New Zealanders is critical to adapting to the rapidly changing digital landscape,” she finished.

This initiative follows Palo Alto Networks recent partnership with Network for Learning (N4L) to deliver Managed Network services to schools and Kura across Aotearoa New Zealand. Palo Alto Networks delivers on-premise firewalls, along with advanced cybersecurity and web filtering services, enabling N4L to better support schools’ evolving digital needs.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks is the global cybersecurity leader, committed to making each day safer than the one before with industry-leading, AI-powered solutions in network security, cloud security and security operations. Powered by Precision AI, our technologies deliver precise threat detection and swift response, minimising false positives and enhancing security effectiveness. Our platformisation approach integrates diverse security solutions into a unified, scalable platform, streamlining management and providing operational efficiencies with comprehensive protection. From defending network perimeters to safeguarding cloud environments and ensuring rapid incident response, Palo Alto Networks empowers businesses to achieve Zero Trust security and confidently embrace digital transformation in an ever-evolving threat landscape. This unwavering commitment to security and innovation makes us the cybersecurity partner of choice.

At Palo Alto Networks, we're committed to bringing together the very best people in service of our mission, so we're also proud to be the cybersecurity workplace of choice, recognised among Newsweek's Most Loved Workplaces (2021-2024), with a score of 100 on the Disability Equality Index (2024, 2023, 2022), and HRC Best Places for LGBTQ+ Equality (2022).

© Scoop Media

