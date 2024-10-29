New Zealand Workers Are Grappling With Burnout Despite Rising Workplace Support

Global employment authority Employment Hero, a leading people, payroll and benefits software provider, has released its new Wellness at Work Report 2024 for New Zealand, revealing that burnout is on the rise. 61% of Kiwis felt its effects over the past three months, up from 53% in 2022. Yet, amidst this stress, employees appreciate the efforts made by their workplace to support them, with 65% affirming that their employers are committed to wellness - a notable rise from 57% two years ago.

We’re chronically stressed; but Gen Z is feeling it acutely

The report, which surveyed 1,002 New Zealand employees between 12 April and 1 May 2024, reveals that Kiwi workers are facing unprecedented levels of stress, with financial strain billed as the biggest culprit. Nearly one-third (32%) of respondents identified financial stress and the rising cost of living as their primary sources of anxiety; underscoring how cost pressures are affecting not only employees' financial well-being but also their mental health.

What’s more, 70% of Gen Z employees reported experiencing burnout in the past three months - significantly higher than other age groups. Furthermore, 48% of Gen Z workers feel stressed a few days each week, making them the group with the highest reported levels of stress. They are often at earlier career stages than other generations, with lower incomes, rendering them particularly vulnerable to financial stress. Combined with the cost of living crisis, inflation and high interest rates, they are facing a unique set of challenges that exacerbate their experiences of burnout and anxiety.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

A resilient workforce that still enjoys work

Yet despite these high rates of burnout, 60% of Kiwi workers surveyed report being content with their mental health. This paradox could suggest that New Zealanders have become accustomed to stress - with 43% experiencing it a few days a week.

Interestingly, this hasn't diminished camaraderie at work with 84% of employees reporting that they are satisfied with their relationships at work. What’s more, 77% of New Zealand employees are also satisfied with their working relationship with their manager.

Flexibility and perks help soften the blow

To counter these pressures, many workers have identified flexible work arrangements (19%) and benefits such as discounts on healthcare and upskilling opportunities (15%) as important perks that help address the cost of living and support employees' well-being. Access to mental health services is also helping employees manage the cost of living and other stressors.

Progress with room to grow

While challenges persist, the majority of New Zealand workplaces are steadily improving employee wellness. Ben Thompson, CEO and Co-Founder of Employment Hero comments that “The latest findings reveal that Kiwi employers are stepping up to prioritise employee wellness, even as burnout rates climb. While it’s encouraging to see that 65% of employees feel supported, we cannot ignore the rise in stress and the cost of living challenges. We hope this report inspires more businesses to make wellness a core part of their strategy to foster resilient, productive teams.”

Jay Barrett, Workplace Psychologist at Glia, adds: “To protect mental health in today’s demanding environment, it’s essential for employers to equip teams with psychological strategies and ensure leaders are prepared to support those facing challenges. A multi-faceted approach—one that builds resilience and sets up supportive structures—can significantly enhance well-being and success at work.”

Other key findings from the report:

69% feel productive at work despite burnout, indicating resilience amidst the challenges.

57% of hybrid workers rate their work-life balance as above average, showing a preference for flexibility.

48% are comfortable discussing mental health with their managers, reflecting progress but room for growth.

48% of employees are on track with their financial goals, indicating that more than half are struggling to meet them.

47% of employees feel that their workplaces are not doing enough to support them with the rising cost of living.

About The Report

Employment Hero’s 2024 Wellness at Work Report is based on an analysis of 1,002 New Zealand employees, focusing on mental health, career wellness, and financial wellbeing. To participate in the survey, respondents had to be employed in any capacity (full-time, part-time, casual, fixed term) and not be business owners. The survey collected responses between April 12 and May 1, 2024. Similar research was also conducted in Malaysia, Australia, Singapore and the United Kingdom.

About Employment Hero

Employment Hero is revolutionising the world of work with the introduction of the world's first Employment Operating System (eOS), a solution designed to address the $20 billion problem of inefficient employment processes globally.

eOS is the next generation of employment technology, a revolutionary system that simplifies and automates complex employment processes, allowing businesses to streamline workflows, reduce administrative burden, and focus on growth

Employment Hero services over 300,000 businesses globally and its core platform reduces admin time by up to 80%. By launching employers toward their goals, powering more productive teams and taking employment to rewarding new heights, Employment Hero is revolutionising the employment marketplace.

For more information visit employmenthero.com

© Scoop Media

