Wellington’s Wakefield Hospital Nearing Completion

The key stage of Wellington’s Wakefield Hospital redevelopment is on track for completion by the end of the year, with the Evolution Healthcare-owned facility set for opening in mid-January.

Michael Quirke, Chief Executive, Hospitals & Day Surgeries for Evolution Healthcare, says unprecedented demand for quality, reliable healthcare has been the major reason for undertaking the $185 million project. This continued demand has meant some of the facility originally ear marked as ‘futureproofing’ has been brought forward to be operational early next year.

Wakefield’s new hospital will feature an impressive five-story structure encompassing a range of cutting-edge technology and amenities. The fifth level that was initially planned to be constructed as just a shell for future capacity is now currently undergoing a $7 million fit-out to allow for a further 16 patient-beds to come online in January, with capacity for a further 16 beds after that.

“The funding of this fit out now during the general construction phase, means it significantly reduces patient disruption at a later date,” says Quirke “That was always a key consideration for us, and we’re pleased to have been able to bring this additional capacity forward to meet the significant demand.”

That same demand is also the reason behind the early commissioning of the second cardiac catheter laboratory - now set for completion in December this year. The two catheter laboratories will offer a range of services and includes the addition of New Zealand’s first state of the art Siemens ARTIS-icono imaging system for improved health outcomes.

The increase in operating theatres within the new facility will enable Wakefield Hospital staff and specialists to treat approximately 20% more patients, significantly enhancing its capacity from 8,000 to well over 10,000 patients annually.

Quirke says Evolution is committed to building sustainable healthcare facilities that cater to the community’s needs now and into the future.

“Most significantly, the facility has also been designed to the latest seismic codes and standards with the use of base isolators making Wakefield one of the safest hospitals in New Zealand.”

Carole Kaffes, General Manager of Wakefield Hospital, says Wakefield Hospital will transform the patient experience for healthcare services in the region as well as provide our clinicians with a superior healthcare environment in which to provide world-class care while also meeting growth for future healthcare demand.

“Due to the number of specialists approaching Wakefield Hospital for an opportunity to join, plans are already being developed for additional consulting and additional theatres.

We are already undertaking expressions of interest for these spaces and intend to have them up and running from mid next year.

“Patient rooms and ensuites are beautifully appointed with heated flooring, 55” wall-hung TV’s and silent nurse call systems so other patients are not disturbed,” says Kaffes.

Wakefield’s stage two follows the successful opening of stage one in July 2021, which involved the construction of the Wakefield Specialist Centre, Wakefield Heart Centre, Wakefield Gastroenterology, medical imaging, procedure rooms and a café.

The final stage of the project - including landscaping and much needed car parking - will be completed later next year, but prior to that it will be business as usual at Wakefield with the hospital fully operational from mid January.

Once complete, Wakefield Hospital will offer:

• A new five-storey hospital building adjoining the specialist centre with a spacious atrium. • Two cardiac cath labs.

• Two endoscopy / operating theatres.

• Seven fully digital operating theatres with AirFRAME and Indigo-Clean technology. • 10 ICU/HDU bed ward.

• Spacious and modern recovery areas.

• 53-bed inpatient ward with ensuites and whanau areas + future proofed for another 16 on level 5. • Spacious day of admissions area.

• Creation of additional carparking spaces for patients.

• Improved pedestrian access and landscaped gardens.

• Electric vehicle charging stations and ample bike racks for cyclists.

• Hotel like featuresin the inpatient rooms

• Full kitchen

• Clinical sterilisation Department (CSD) using the latest equipment, and which will meet the latest sterilisation standards AS/NZ5369

• ARTIS-icono-ceiling – a first for NZ. Cardiac angiography equipment for image-guided minimally invasive therapy. Constant image quality with significant dose reductions.

