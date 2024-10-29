Woolworths Celebrates Excellence At 2024 Supplier Awards

29 October 2024: Woolworths New Zealand has announced the winners of its annual Supplier Awards which were held last week to recognise partnership, excellence and innovation across the food and grocery industry in Aotearoa New Zealand.

Over 350 attendees from across the country gathered at the celebratory event held in Auckland on 24 October 2024. 20 awards were given out to some of the country’s most well-known, and up-and-coming brands.

MCoBeauty, one of the fastest growing brands on Woolworths’ shelves was recognised as Small Supplier of the Year. The brand’s innovation was particularly noted with over 240 new products launched in the last year alone.

Taking out the award for Fresh Supreme Supplier of the Year was Willowtree Produce with their work delivering differentiated fruit products producing exceptional results across the tropical fruit categories.

Packaged Supreme Supplier of the Year went to Griffin’s Snacks with their collaborative approach and commitment to delivering the best results for customers highlighted as reasons for the win.

Woolworths New Zealand’s Commercial Director, Pieter De Wet, says that both of the Supreme Supplier of the Year winners are incredible partners to Woolworths and their hard work day-in and day-out to supply fantastic products to New Zealanders is inspiring.

“We’re lucky to work with hundreds of amazing supply partners across the country and the world. Both Willowtree Produce and Griffin’s Snacks represent the best of the best.”

“Our Awards night is a truly special occasion that acknowledges the incredible work that happens every day in our industry. On behalf of Woolworths, I want to thank all of our partners for their ongoing dedication and support of our business, and especially congratulate our 2024 award winners” says Pieter.

The full list of winners is below:

