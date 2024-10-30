Eric Morris Appointed As Chair Of EStar And Viare

eStar, a leading eCommerce and Order Management software provider in Australasia, announced today that Eric Morris has been appointed as Chair of both eStar and Viare. A renowned figure in the retail industry, Morris brings over 35 years of experience in retail, wholesale, and marketing, making him a key asset to the company.

Eric Morris is widely known for founding the PAS Group, where he served as CEO for 16 years before leading its merger with Brand Collective and running the combined business until June last year. Following this, Morris transitioned into board and advisory roles, continuing to contribute to Brand Collective’s Board. His extensive background includes senior executive positions at Myer, Walt Disney Company, and Reebok International.

Morris expressed his enthusiasm for his new role as Chair, having been on the eStar Board since December 2023: "I am thrilled to take on the role of Chair and excited to continue supporting eStar’s journey. Since joining the Board, I’ve seen firsthand the incredible potential of the company. With my experience, I aim to help eStar and Viare achieve their strategic goals and thrive in the evolving digital commerce landscape."

This leadership change follows the resignation of Al Monro, who steps down after 10 years on the eStar and Viare Board, including a tenure as Chair.

eStar and Viare have developed leading eCommerce and Order Management technologies, facilitating over $1.5 billion in annual online sales for major brands such as David Jones and Briscoe Group.

