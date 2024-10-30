Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Queenstown Bar Manager Carolina Front Wins 2024 Visa New Zealand Hospitality Scholarship

Wednesday, 30 October 2024, 12:09 pm
Press Release: Visa

L-R: Winner Carolina Front, Sherwood Queenstown; Finalist Carlita Campbell, Cellar 495; Finalist Shuchi Bhardwaj, Le Ciel (Photo/Supplied)

Visa Wellington On a Plate is proud to announce Carolina Front, the bar manager at Sherwood in Queenstown, as the winner of the 2024 Visa New Zealand  Hospitality Scholarship. Carolina has been recognised for her commitment to making hospitality more environmentally sustainable. 

Commenting on the recognition, Carolina says “Every drink tells the story of our  land and our commitment to ecological responsibility”.  

At Sherwood, Carolina focuses on using only local products in the cocktail menu,  and the wine list has an emphasis on natural and organic wines. Carolina inspires  the bar team to continue innovating in waste reduction and engage suppliers  who can support Sherwood’s commitment to sustainability principles. The hotel  has been recognised internationally for its zero-waste practices in the kitchen and bar.

The Visa New Zealand Hospitality Scholarship, valued at NZD $30,000, was  launched in 2023 to inspire more young people to pursue a long-term career in  the hospitality industry. The scholarship prize includes a five-day placement at a  top international hospitality venue, professional development, a one-year  mentorship, business training and future participation in Visa Wellington On a  Plate. 

Carolina says she is thrilled to win the scholarship and is particularly excited about  the opportunity to learn from mentors and industry leaders working in sustainable  hospitality. 

"I am incredibly honoured to receive the Visa NZ Hospitality Scholarship. This  opportunity not only allows me to continue my passion for supporting local and  small independent producers but also empowers me to drive sustainable practices  within an industry I love so much. 

I would like to thank the amazing people I have had the privilege to work and learn  with, especially the managers and owners of Sherwood, who have always trusted me  and encouraged my creativity. A special thank you to Visa for providing the platform  to expand my knowledge on sustainable hospitality and helping me make impactful  choices for a greener future." 

Country Manager, Visa New Zealand and South Pacific, Anthony Watson says,  “Initiatives like the Visa New Zealand Hospitality Scholarship are critical in  supporting and nurturing local industry talent. Emerging leaders like Carolina  have an important role in driving a sustainable and innovative future for the  hospitality industry in New Zealand and we are excited to support this journey.” 

Industry stars Chef Michael Meredith (Auckland), Master of Wine Stephen Wong  (Wellington) and GM Sherwood Group Hayley Scott (Queenstown) formed the  judging panel and were supported by the team at Visa Wellington On a Plate.  

The judges said they were once again blown away by the talent, ambition and  passion demonstrated by the applicants, with Stephen Wong commenting, “All  three finalists impressed us with their goals of bringing something new and  interesting to the New Zealand hospitality industry, and their commitment to  their values. Carolina’s dedication to green hospitality, her ability to inspire her  colleagues, and her focus on creating exceptional experiences for customers  shone through”. 

The judges also made special mention of the two other finalists, Carlita Campbell of  Cellar 495 in Hastings and Shuchi Bhardwaj of Le Ciel in Wellington.

The scholarship was open to NZ residents aged 22 to 35 years with a minimum of two  years’ experience working in the hospitality industry. 

Chef Joshua Ross of Bellamy’s and Twenty Eight was the inaugural winner of the  scholarship in 2023. 

The Visa New Zealand Hospitality Scholarship is supported by the Hospitality  Training Trust. 

For more information and full details on application criteria visit https://visawoap.com/visa-nz-hospitality-scholarship

