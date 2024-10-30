First NZ Site Dedicated Solely To Extra Virgin Olive Oil Launches

Olivver launch and virtual tasting (Photo/Supplied)

A small gathering of top food writers and editors gathered In Auckland to help launch New Zealand’s first ever website exclusively focused on extra virgin olive oil (EVOO). The event featured a live virtual olive oil tasting with the founder of LIÁ Premium Extra Virgin Olive Oil, international olive oil judge and qualified olive oil sommelier Cristina Stribacu.

Olivver.co.nz is the result of two year’s research and development by Auckland based writer and extra virgin olive oil enthusiast Michael Lamb.

“Olive oil is one of humanity’s oldest foods, going back before 4000BC , yet every day new discoveries are being made about the health, nutrition and taste benefits it can deliver as part of our everyday diet,” says Michael.

“The key is knowing what you’re buying. Our aim for Olivver.co.nz is to be not just a place to discover premium extra virgin olive oils from around the Mediterranean and around the motu, but to be a resource of clear information on a topic that often causes a lot of confusion.

“For example, there are over 800 varieties of olives grown around the world with at least 100 used commercially to produce olive oil. Names like picual, frantoio, leccino, koroneiki and our local J5 varietal. Yet we’re still learning to look for that kind of information, and crucial data points like acidity and polyphenol levels, on the bottle.” he says.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Michael met dozens of producers in Spain, Italy and Greece before selecting an initial range of extra virgin olive oils to showcase, and has now linked up with local producers, like renowned cinematographer and olive oil crafter Leon Narbey, to offer New Zealand extra virgin olive oils too.

“Extra virgin olive oil is a superfood hiding in plain sight, but only if the consumer knows what to look for. We’re hoping Olivver.co.nz will help them in their search!”

© Scoop Media

