Cancer Charity Announces New Chief Executive

Peter Huskinson Bowel Cancer NZ CE (Photo/Supplied)

Bowel Cancer New Zealand (NZ) is pleased to announce the appointment of Peter Huskinson as the new Chief Executive.

Chair of the board Stefan Corbett said, “We are delighted to welcome Peter to Bowel Cancer New Zealand. His extensive health sector leadership experience and his passion for extending better prevention and care to all communities will be a great asset to us as we work to beat New Zealand’s second biggest cancer killer”.

Huskinson, a masters trained health economist, has served for two decades as a senior health leader in New Zealand and the UK, leading a regional public sector health organisation serving 4 in 10 New Zealanders. He has delivered successful initiatives to strengthen and redesign cancer services for patients as well as improve access to timely care. In the UK, Huskinson worked to secure nationwide access to innovative new medicines for cancer and rare diseases.

Huskinson said, “I am delighted to be joining at such an important time. 90 per cent of Bowel cancers are treatable if caught early, and adopting advances in early diagnosis in New Zealand can save hundreds of lives. I’m looking forward to working with bowel cancer patients, whānau, survivors and healthcare professionals to realise these gains.

“Whether you are one of the 65 Kiwis who received a bowel cancer diagnosis this week or have been living with the impact of cancer for months or years, a growing range of free help and support is available from Bowel Cancer New Zealand. It is a privilege to be able to serve you and stand with you.”

