Card Works Limited Introduces The Fun And Engaging ‘Put Pocketing’ Initiative To Revolutionize Workplace Recognition

Card Works Limited, the provider of the Bonfire Gift Mastercard, is excited to announce a fresh and exciting way for organizations to recognize and appreciate their employees and clients - introducing “Put Pocketing,” the playful and heartfelt opposite of pick pocketing. This initiative aims to add an element of surprise and joy to workplace recognition programs.

Imagine leaders not just acknowledging great work with words but taking it a step further by secretly slipping a Bonfire Gift Mastercard into the pockets or under the keyboard of their deserving team members. This fun twist is designed to create an environment where recognition is more than just a formality; it’s a memorable experience that fosters a positive, motivated, and appreciative culture.

“We wanted to come up with a way for leaders to recognize their team members in a way that feels both personal and exciting,” said Grant Jennings, General Manager of Card Works Limited. “Put Pocketing is about turning appreciation into an experience. It’s a light-hearted yet meaningful gesture that can bring a smile to someone’s face and remind them that their efforts are seen and valued.”

A Gift and an Experience

The Bonfire Gift Mastercard is already a favoured tool in corporate rewards and recognition programs. However, with the introduction of Put Pocketing, organizations now have an opportunity to elevate how they engage their talent and clients. This simple act of secretly gifting a Bonfire Gift Mastercard transforms an ordinary day into an extraordinary one, boosting morale, inspiring loyalty, and creating a culture of gratitude and fun.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“We’ve seen firsthand how recognition impacts workplace dynamics. By incorporating a surprise element, it’s not just a gift—it’s an experience. It brings an energy and excitement to recognition programs that are hard to achieve otherwise. The joy of finding a gift card in your pocket is contagious,” added Jennings.

Creating a Culture of Fun and Reciprocity

Card Works Limited is inviting all organizations, big and small, to take part in this fun and meaningful movement. With the Bonfire Gift Mastercard, organizations can offer their teams and clients a token of appreciation that’s not only useful but also creates lasting memories.

In today’s fast-paced work environment, it’s important for leaders to go beyond the ordinary in recognizing their people. With Put Pocketing, Card Works Limited is setting a new standard for how appreciation is expressed.

© Scoop Media

