PRODUCT RECALL - Hellers Shaved Roast Chicken 200g Packs

Thursday 31st October - Hellers has issued a public recall notice today for a specific best before date of Hellers Shaved Roast Chicken 200g packs from supermarkets around New Zealand, due to undeclared SOY allergen.

This recall is related to one specific production date where the wrong ingredient label was applied to the back of pack, resulting in the undeclared SOY allergen. The affected product has a best before date of: 10/12/2024.

Hellers CEO, Christine Cash, said “As soon as we detected the issue, we made contact with New Zealand Food Safety to conduct a public recall and have notified all relevant supermarkets. While the label states ‘May Contain SOY’, any people with a soy allergy should not eat this product due to the presence of SOY. If you do not have a SOY Allergy, this product is safe to eat. For those with a SOY allergy, please discard the affected packs and contact Hellers at 0800HELLERS, or info@hellers.co.nz for a full refund voucher. Anyone concerned about their health should seek medical advice.”

There are no other best before dates of Heller's Shaved Roast Chicken 200g, or any other Hellers product affected by this recall.

Hellers sincerely apologises to our customers for this labelling issue and the inconvenience this may cause.

About Hellers:

Hellers is New Zealand’s butcher, providing quality small goods to Kiwis since 1985. Based in Kaiapoi, Canterbury over 400 Hellers staff produce up to 350 tonnes of sausages in 80 different varieties a week along with bacon, ham and other deli smallgoods for supermarkets, cafes, restaurants and more across Aotearoa. Hellers is proud to support the NZ Sharp Blacks, our national butchery team who recently took out third place at the 2022 World Butchers' Challenge in Sacramento.

