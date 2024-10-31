Governor-General Officially Opens Stage One Of Youth Hub Christchurch

Governor-General with Dame Sue Bagshaw unveiling a plaque (Photo/Supplied)

Governor-General, Her Excellency The Rt Hon Dame Cindy Kiro GNZM, QSO, today officially opened Stage One of Youth Hub Christchurch.

"‘I am delighted to see the first stage of Youth Hub Christchurch come to fruition, ready to welcome and support all who need it. This outstanding facility – the first of its kind in New Zealand – will elevate the way care is delivered to our young people, and I hope it will be the first of many such facilities around the country,” Dame Cindy Kiro says.

Chair of the Youth Hub Trust Dame Sue Bagshaw says the opening of Stage One is a big step in the journey to build New Zealand’s first purpose-built Youth Hub, complete with supported housing facilities.

“Ever since the earthquake we have been seeking to build a place for young people in Christchurch to be themselves and belong,” she says.

“I want to acknowledge all of the individuals, groups, central and local government and philanthropic organisations whose support has been instrumental to getting to where we are today.”

The $21 million Stage One of the Youth Hub includes a wraparound services block for a dozen youth providers including anchor tenants Te Tahi Youth, Voyce Whakarongo Mai, Youthline, Rerenga Awa (Canterbury Youth Workers Collective) and the Christchurch Youth Council, as well as an outdoor activities courtyard. These will open to the public from November 20. A supported housing wing with 22 bedrooms will open in early in the New Year, while a Recreation and Events Centre will be built in 2025. The Youth Hub Trust continues to fundraise to build another wing of housing, along with communal spaces including a café, creative arts spaces, carving workshop and garden areas.

“We have deteriorating rates of youth mental health and wellbeing and we need to try different things if we want to turn this around,” Dame Sue says.

“We hope that Youth Hub Christchurch will provide young people with interlocking roots in the Youth Hub community to have a place they can call their own – their Tūrakawaewae – a place to stand.”

The Hub is expected to deliver more than 8000 connection points with young people aged between 10 and 25 annually once open.

