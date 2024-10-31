Powerco’s Diversity And Inclusion Culture Recognised

Powerco’s work to create an environment where everyone can thrive, and employees are enabled to make an impact has paid off with recognition as a finalist in the Deloitte Barfoot and Thompson Diversity and Inclusion Leadership Award.

With a team of 500 based in offices in New Plymouth, Whanganui, Palmerston North, Wellington and Tauranga, Powerco Head of People and Culture Leile Sims says there’s no one project that has led to the recognition.

“We’ve been working towards an organisation wide shift in behaviour, culture and operating for some time. This has required a multifaceted approach, and we know no one initiative would have a meaningful impact on its own,” says Leile Sims.

Working towards accreditations like the Advanced Gender Tick and Rainbow Tick has built a foundation for workplace practices and culture to develop.

“Ensuring all our policies were inclusive and that our practices strengthened our people's belonging also gave our people and leaders a mandate to start from a place of inclusivity in all facets of what we do,” she says.

A bespoke leadership development programme has also seen new leaders emerge with heightened cultural competence and new appreciation that what makes each person unique strengthens leadership and the performance of a team.

“The programme was so well received and got such positive results that the next intake has been brought forward to meet the demands of the business,” says Leile Sims.

Powerco’s in-house psychological safety workshops have also contributed positively to the organisation’s culture change.

“Providing our people with knowledge and tools to develop psychological safety within teams enables people to build an environment where everyone feels safe to speak up, challenge the status quo and contribute - this is the essence of inclusion,” says Leile Sims.

This Deloitte Top 200 Award recognises businesses working to ensure a diverse and inclusive workplace and the winner will be announced at the Top 200 Awards event on 5 December.

Powerco is New Zealand’s second largest electricity and gas distribution utility with over 900,000 customers (across 473,000 connections) connected to its networks. Powerco’s electricity networks are in Western Bay of Plenty, Thames, Coromandel, Eastern and Southern Waikato, Taranaki, Whanganui, Rangitīkei, Manawatū and the Wairarapa. Its gas pipeline networks are in Taranaki, Hutt Valley, Porirua, Wellington, Horowhenua, Manawatū and Hawke’s Bay. It won the 2024 Energy Distributor of the Year at August’s Energy Excellence Awards.

© Scoop Media

