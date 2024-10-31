Consent Granted For New Zealand’s First Three-person Swing

Kawarau Bungy Bridge (Photo/Supplied)

Resource consent for the Kawarau Swing, which meets District Plan requirements and has affected-party approval, was granted by Queenstown Lakes District Council this month. The new tourism attraction is scheduled to be operational by July 2025 at the birthplace of bungy jumping.

The Kawarau Swing will be located on the southern banks of the Kawarau Gorge, near the Kawarau Bungy Centre, to enhance the overall guest experience.

AJ Hackett Bungy New Zealand CEO David Mitchell says: “The Kawarau Swing complements our existing facilities and enriches the experience for visitors. The swing launch zone is adjacent to the Kawarau Bungy viewing platform, so spectators will have a prime view of all the action as their friends and family swing across the Kawarau Gorge.”

The new swing will offer single, tandem or three-person rides and is designed to be an inclusive option for all thrill-seekers.

AJHBNZ co-founder and managing director Henry van Asch says the addition of the new tourist attraction is significant.

“The Kawarau Swing adds a new level of personal challenge to the bungy and zipline at the Kawarau Bungy Centre. It’s an opportunity for a wider audience to create lasting memories and embrace our ethos of ‘Live More and Fear Less’.”

The company will also install its recent tourism-tech innovation, EpicShot, at the swing – complementing the 13 cameras installed at the Kawarau Bungy Centre since June this year.

EpicShot, AJHBNZ’s subsidiary business, is a software platform that uses embedded iPhone 15 technology and a custom iOS app to record and edit content for customers in real-time.

“We are thrilled to offer another exhilarating and safe AJ Hackett Bungy New Zealand experience, complete with our cutting-edge EpicShot photo and video systems. The Kawarau Swing will further enrich Queenstown’s already world-class adventure tourism offering,” van Asch adds.

Detailed designs for the swing are expected to be completed over the summer, with the swing ready for action by winter 2025.

“All stages of development will incorporate AJ Hackett Bungy New Zealand’s proven safety systems, built on more than 30 years of experience in delivering thrilling yet safe adventures,” Mitchell adds.

As part of the development, AJHBNZ will be planting about 2000 native plants along the along northern face of the Kawarau Gorge.

About AJ Hackett Bungy New Zealand

Ever since it was launched with a buzz by AJ Hackett and Henry van Asch back in 1988, AJ Hackett Bungy New Zealand has been in the business of fuelling people with courage and adrenaline. The world’s first commercial bungy operation opened at the Kawarau Bridge in November 1988 and AJ Hackett Bungy New Zealand has remained committed to levelling up the exhilaration across Aotearoa, with bungy, zipride, swing, catapult, skywalk, skyjump and bridge climb across Queenstown, Taupō and Auckland.

