Northland Inc Launches Project To Unlock Land Use And Manufacturing Opportunities In Taitokerau Northland

29 October

Northland Inc announces the launch of Pūtake Whakatupu (Foundation for Growth), a transformative project aimed at identifying, supporting and developing land use and value-add manufacturing opportunities in Taitokerau Northland.

As the inaugural project under the Tuputupu Grow Northland initiative, Pūtake Whakatupu is funded in partnership with the Ministry for Primary Industries’ Sustainable Food and Fibre Futures fund and the Joint Regional Economic Development Committee.

The initiative’s vision is to see Northland’s primary sector, people and environment thrive through adaptation and innovation, leading to new commercial opportunities and sustained and resilient economic growth.

Luke Beehre, Project Lead for the Tuputupu Grow Northland initiative, emphasises the significance of the new venture in ensuring existing land use in Northland adapts to the changing environment.

“Pūtake Whakatupu is more than just a project; it’s a pathway to unlocking the full potential of land and resources across Northland. Our aim is to collaborate closely with landowners, iwi and hapū, industry and local and central government to explore future-focused land uses and to foster opportunities that align with their aspirations for whenua, whānau, and the wider community. We believe that sustainable and innovative land use can drive meaningful economic, environmental, and cultural outcomes for the region,” says Beehre.

Pūtake Whakatupu will involve in-depth engagement with key stakeholders, including landowners, local farmers, growers, and associated manufacturing sectors. The project will undertake the development of Market Opportunity Reports that assess economic pathways for optimising land use and creating value-added products in the region.

A survey has been launched to allow interested parties to help build a picture of the current primary industries and associated manufacturing landscape in Northland. Following the survey, four workshops will be held across the region in November to facilitate further discussions and gather insights to feed into the Market Opportunity Reports.

“Northland holds a wealth of experience and knowledge across our regional primary industries and associated manufacturing sectors, from landowners and growers through to stakeholders and organisations. We’re eager to tap into this knowledge and get collaboration underway to ensure the Pūtake Whakatupu project delivers benefits across the region” says Beehre.

For more information on the project, to complete the survey or reach out to the Tuputupu Grow Northland team, visit: www.northlandnz.com/grownorthland.

© Scoop Media

