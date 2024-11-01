‘I Wish You'd Get A Job’: The Reality For Small Business Owners

Many know about the cashflow and sales crunch that hits SMEs and sole traders over Christmas, but the real problem that needs attention is the toll that irregular income and poor life balance take on the relationships and families of those of more than half a million Kiwis in business for themselves.

“’I wish you would get a job so we can have a regular income’ is the heartbreaking refrain for many small business owners and sole traders. It can make a person feel really crappy to hear that from their spouse or relationship partner,” says Gaelene Adams Love, managing director and business relationship coach at Team Fusion International.

For many sole traders in New Zealand, these words signal the toll that running a business takes on relationships, particularly during the high-stress Christmas period.

Adams Love says many business owners and sole traders face increased stress and pressure at home, especially when there’s fluctuating income or unpredictable cashflow.

“It’s not uncommon for the spouse or partner to demand the business owner get a job, as their spouse or partner seeks income and work-life balance stability. This is especially prevalent during the holiday season when the stresses of cashflow, taxes, and staffing issues weigh heavily,” she says.

Christmas, while a festive time for most, often brings additional challenges for SMEs. The need to pay staff salaries and GST and provisional tax in early January contributes to the significant financial strain for some. Moreover, leading up to Christmas eve is often a time when employees resign, leaving the business owner with the thought of recruitment needs hanging over them while they are on holiday with no way to solve the problem until mid January.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“If one partner works in a stable job with regular pay while the other is a business owner, it can lead to friction. The employed partner may enjoy annual leave during Christmas, while the self-employed person can’t afford to take time off, creating tension,” says Adams Love.

“Many business owners feel pressure to work part-time through the holidays to manage their business needs, especially when their partner expects family time or shared holiday plans.”

Adams Love says that partners who are not involved in the business may struggle to understand the financial realities and uncertainties involved, which can create further stress in relationships.

“The employed partner may not have the resilience to handle the ups and downs of self-employment, and this misalignment can fuel anxiety, resentment and arguments.”

She advises business owners to communicate clearly and make their partners feel more involved and secure. Here are three pieces of advice for business owners and sole traders to help manage the pressure during this period:

1. Have open conversations: Discuss financial and business challenges with your partner in a way that acknowledges their concerns. Set realistic expectations and give them a heads-up if a difficult period is expected.

2. Make time for the relationship: Even in busy times, carve out moments to invest in your relationship. Whether it’s an hour over a coffee or a quiet evening after the children are in bed, prioritise time together to maintain connection.

3. Create a plan and stick to it: Plan how you will manage your business during the Christmas period well in advance. Discuss this plan with your partner, so that both of you can manage expectations and avoid unnecessary stress over the holidays.

Adams Love says communication and having a strategy in place are critical over this period.

“By preparing early and involving their partners in the planning, business owners can alleviate some of the stress that tends to build during this time of year,” she says.

ABOUT

Team Fusion, under the leadership of Gaelene Adams Love, specialises in providing coaching and business advisory services to couples running small to medium enterprises (SMEs) in New Zealand.

With a unique niche in resolving the challenges faced by couples in business together, Team Fusion offers a holistic approach to business, relationship and life, ensuring that healthy relationships are the foundation of a healthy business. Their services are backed by proven support, expertise, experience, and tools, making them a unique service provider in the business industry.

Gaelene Adams Love, as the Managing Director and a Business Relationship Coach, brings her extensive experience and passion for empowering couples to succeed both in business and in their personal lives. Team Fusion's commitment to their clients is encapsulated in their motto: "Better Business Together."

© Scoop Media

