Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZIBF Welcomes NZ/GCC FTA

Friday, 1 November 2024, 10:00 am
Press Release: NZIBF

Building on earlier negotiations with the United Arab Emirates, New Zealand’s successful conclusion of negotiations for a NZ/Gulf Co-operation Council Free Trade Agreement should enable further expansion of trade with the GCC’s six members in the Middle East, says the New Zealand International Business Forum (NZIBF).

“The GCC region is New Zealand’s seventh largest export destination” said NZIBF Executive Director Stephen Jacobi. “This new agreement, which has been under development for some time, puts the final touch on the framework for expanding trade ties in the region”.

The FTA, once signed and entered into force, involves progressive but significant market opening, moving to 99% tariff elimination across all products over a period of ten years.

“2024 continues to be challenging for international trade, with many headwinds to free trade around the world. We noted in September, when negotiations on the UAE Closer Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) were concluded, that a GCC agreement would be an even bigger prize: this has been achieved with today’s announcement”.

“”We see potential to grow New Zealand exports to the GCC in the dairy, sheep meat, seafood, horticulture and wood products sectors. There is also increasing interest in vital services such as ICT, education, environmental and professional services. There are also new opportunities for GCC goods, services and investment in our market”.

The FTA not only provides better market access and trade facilitation for New Zealand businesses in the Gulf region but also undertakings on sustainable development and inclusion, which are a first for the GCC.

“This agreement is testament to the commitment of successive trade ministers and trade officials, with protracted and complex negotiations taking place over more than 15 years. We express our thanks to Trade Minister Todd McClay and his officials for finally bringing this important agreement home”, concluded Mr Jacobi.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from NZIBF on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 