Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Advertising Rules Come Into Effect From Today

Friday, 1 November 2024, 11:27 am
Press Release: Advertising Standards Authority

Following extensive consultation and industry training, two new Codes are now in force for advertising targeting New Zealanders.

Food and Beverage Advertising Code

  • Replaces the existing provisions in the Advertising Standards Code
  • The new Food and Beverage Code extends consumer protections, ensuring a high standard of social responsibility to all consumers
  • The Code strengthens rules around Occasional Food and Beverage products, preventing targeting of these products to children, and restricting product and brand sponsorship advertisements

Children’s Advertising Code

  • The Code replaces the previous Children and Young People's Advertising Code
  • Extends the ASA's definition of a child to under 16
  • Expands the definition of advertising targeting children
  • Ensures ads targeted at children do not encourage unsafe practices, promote bullying, encourage peer pressure or unhealthy body images, or include content that is not age-appropriate for children

Advertising Standards Code

  • The existing Advertising Standards Code has been updated to remove Rule 1(h) Health and Wellbeing, and Rule 2(g) Food and Beverage Claims. These rules are now covered in the new Food and Beverage Code

The new Codes apply to advertising in all media. To support industry compliance, a range of resources have been developed and are available on the ASA website.

  • View industry education resources on the ASA website: https://www.asa.co.nz/2024/04/30/new-code-resources/
  • Download a PDF of the Children's Advertising Code: https://cdn.asa.co.nz/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/ASA-Childrens-Advertising-Code-April-2024.pdf
  • Download a PDF of the Food and Beverage Advertising Code: https://cdn.asa.co.nz/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/ASA-Food-and-Beverage-Advertising-Code-April-2024.pdf
  • Download a PDF of the updated Advertising Standards Code: https://cdn.asa.co.nz/wp-content/uploads/2024/11/Advertising-Standards-Code-1-November-2024.pdf
  • Download a PDF of the report on the new Codes: https://cdn.asa.co.nz/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/Children-And-Young-Peoples-Code-Review-Codes-Committee-Report-April-2024.pdf

About the ASA

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) is the industry regulator for advertising in New Zealand and works to ensure that every ad is a responsible ad.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Advertising Standards Authority on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 