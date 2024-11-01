Auckland Vehicle Rentals Offers Truck Hire In Auckland With Up To 100km Free Travel – No Special License Required

Auckland, New Zealand – Auckland Vehicle Rentals (AVR) is pleased to announce a convenient and affordable truck hire service across Auckland, with an exclusive offer of up to 100km of free travel included with every rental. Making moving, transporting goods, and handling large deliveries easier than ever, AVR’s truck hire requires only a standard car license, making it accessible to a wide range of customers.

This service is designed to simplify the rental process for anyone who needs a truck but doesn’t hold a specialized heavy vehicle license. Ideal for residential moves, business deliveries, and DIY projects, AVR’s trucks provide the space, flexibility, and ease-of-use that make any transport task manageable.

“We’re excited to offer Aucklanders a hassle-free way to access reliable trucks with no special licensing requirements and up to 100km of free travel,” said a spokesperson for Auckland Vehicle Rentals. “This is a great option for those who need the convenience of a truck without the added costs and limitations that typically come with commercial vehicle rental.”

