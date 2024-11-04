Tomahawk Celebrates Thanksgiving With Over $15K In Free Services For Tourism Businesses!

Tomahawk is excited to share its ‘Thanks-Give-Away’ campaign, an unprecedented month-long celebration to say thank you to the industry that supports them and highlight the company’s dedication to supporting and empowering tourism businesses to succeed online.

Throughout November, Tomahawk will be giving away over $15,000 worth of essential digital marketing services. Four lucky winners will each receive a tailored marketing service from Tomahawk’s expert team to help enhance their online presence, improve brand engagement, and increase bookings.

Each week, one winner will be chosen to receive one of Tomahawk’s digital marketing services:

Website User Experience (UX) Audit - A comprehensive website user experience review to maximise conversion rates and return on investment. SEO Audit and Content Recommendations - Boost visibility on Google with this SEO audit and tailored content suggestions. Brand Elevation Package - A transformative branding package designed to refresh and elevate business branding. Google Ads Audit - Maximise the impact of Google Ads with a thorough audit and expert recommendations.

With a combined value of over $15,000 dollars in marketing services, the ‘Thanks-Give-Away’ campaign aims to equip tourism businesses with essential tools to stay competitive, grow their brand, and attract more customers.

“At Tomahawk, there are many things we are thankful for, including the opportunity to support New Zealand’s incredible tourism industry,” says Renee Goodsell, General Manager of Tomahawk. “Through these giveaways, we aim to help businesses thrive and give back to our tourism community who also support us.”

How to Enter:

Keep an eye on the weekly Tomahawk LinkedIn posts for details.

Visit Tomahawk’s website: https://www.tomahawk.co.nz/thanksgiving to enter the draw.

Four winners will be selected each Friday throughout November.

ABOUT TOMAHAWK

Tomahawk is a tourism marketing company based in Auckland. With a dedicated team of seasoned professionals boasting a combined 150 years of tourism experience, Tomahawk provides innovative digital marketing solutions, website design, strategic insights, and unrivaled support to help tourism businesses flourish. Their commitment to excellence, resilience, and customer success has made them a trusted partner in the industry.

