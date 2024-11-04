Broadcaster Nadine Higgins Joins NZME - Launches Personal Finance Podcast

The New Zealand Herald is launching a new personal finance podcast hosted by experienced broadcaster, business journalist, and financial advisor Nadine Higgins.

The Prosperity Project aims to demystify money matters and empower New Zealanders to navigate their personal finances with confidence, offering practical and actionable insights for listeners at every stage of their financial journey.

Having built a strong reputation in both journalism and financial advisory, Higgins says the podcast will break down complex financial concepts and make them relevant, interesting and accessible.

"The Prosperity Project is about all the things people need to know to make their lives more prosperous. We want it to be relatable, actionable and understandable, because what is the point of lots of acronyms and jargon? This is going to be an accessible space that is designed to empower listeners to make informed choices.

“Recognising that prosperity means different things to different people – from property investment to mortgage freedom or simply reducing financial stress, each episode will provide nuggets of gold that I hope listeners can take away to help improve their lives.

"I'm passionate about empowering people with information to make better financial decisions, both as a journalist and as a financial advisor. At the moment that is limited to the people who pay to sit right in front of me for financial advice at enableMe, whereas with The Prosperity Project, I have the opportunity to empower masses, which is so exciting!"

NZ Herald editor-in-chief Murray Kirkness says the addition of Higgins to the NZ Herald team marks an exciting development in the company's commitment to quality, trusted business and financial journalism.

"Having someone of Nadine's experience and credibility join NZME and the NZ Herald team is incredibly exciting. Her track record in both broadcasting and financial advisory makes her the perfect voice to guide Kiwis through their financial decisions," says Kirkness.

Episodes of The Prosperity Project will be released each Monday, with the first episode out Monday 18 November via iHeartRadio and other podcast platforms.

